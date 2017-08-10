Garden Club honors Rock Ledge Inn

Judy Peters and Jeff Wingate, owners of the Rock Ledge Inn on the Catawba penninsula. Enlarge

Rock Ledge Inn, on the Catawba peninsula overlooking Lake Erie, was recently awarded the first certificate of recognition by the Catawba Island Garden Club.

The historic landmark, which was built in 1909, is owned by Jeff Wingate of Toledo and his fiancée Judy Peters. Since acquiring the Inn at auction 10 years ago, they have diligently planted and maintained the gardens around the Inn, adding something new each year. The jewel on the lake, as described by the Garden Club, was chosen from a list of nominated residences, businesses, or neighborhoods that add beauty to the community through landscaping and gardening.

The inn was originally a vacation retreat occupied by the International Order of the King’s Daughters and Sons. Then it became a fishermen’s lodge, and five cottages were added. Mr. Wingate and Ms. Peters acquired the property in 2007.

The inn is now a home, but the one and two-bedroom cottages remain as rentals and have been updated to include cable television, air conditioning, kitchens, grills, fireplaces, screened-in porches, and more for the tranquil setting with swimming in the waist-high water with a sandy bottom and a spectacular “Key West” sunset, Mr. Wingate said.

■ The Janet Phleger Foundation breakfast fund-raiser at the Pinnacle in Maumee, raised more than $38,000 during the hour long gathering. The foundation, in memory of Janet Phleger who died in 2001 of pancreatic cancer, provides college scholarships to high school seniors who have a parent and/​or legal guardian diagnosed with cancer. Over a free continental breakfast, the 180 guests heard how their support benefits local families affected by cancer. This year’s scholarship recipients are Kristy Monnin, Jami Hinz, Mariah Stalter, Baylee Adams, and Keegan Shannon.

■ Waterford Bankcorp Inc. will celebrate its 10th anniversary on Aug. 29 during its annual parking lot lunch party in Sylvania, the home of the original bank. The bank also has a Perrysburg branch. The date was announced during its annual shareholders meeting at Inverness Club where hobnobbing was at a premium.

Greeting everyone were founders Michael Miller, chairman and CEO; Michael White, president and chef operating officer, and Lawrence Boyer, executive vice president and senior lending officer.

Among the 200 some guests were Marianne Ballas, Jeff Docking, Mike and Kelly Hart, Mac McCarthy and Carol Maher, Raj and Rama Thapar, Adele Jasion, Jon Roumaya and board members Sam Gianino and wife Mary, Steve Swigart, Marc Stockwell and wife Terry, Patrick Hylant and wife Ann, and Dr. Stephen Saddemi and wife Mary.

Part of the bank is the Women of Waterford Foundation for empowering women through education, community service, and professional enrichment.

Founder Laura Dosch said Ohio is among the states with the greatest number of women owned businesses so she felt the need to create this group to provide educational seminars, networking opportunities and opportunities to support local charitable organizations.

■ A Little Black Dress Networking Event presented by New York Life women’s market advisers was at Paula Brown Shop. Many ladies, including Charissa Beres, donned their little black dresses for the occasion. Sherita Mayes won a basket of Feridies 5 o’Clock Crunch.

Mingling were Kate Kelley, Karen Stevens, Chris Farmer, Kozait Elkhatib, Paulina Avello, Ruth Haye, Karen Fraker, Lori Smith, Bridget Holt, Joyce Blanton, Sara Bowen, Kendyll Quiroga, Ashley Snoddy, and Jayme Shiarla.

Barbara Hendel is The Blade’s society editor.

Contact Barbara Hendel at bhendel@theblade.com or 419-724-6124.