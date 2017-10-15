Camp Miakonda celebrates 100 years

Dining with Captain Richard Phillips Under the Crescent Moon Gala was the grand finale of the centennial celebration of Camp Miakonda, established May 23, 1917, by the Boy Scouts of America Erie Shores Council.

The elegant affair was at the Toledo Museum of Art Glass Pavilion. Principal harpist Nancy Lendrim played tunes as the 162 Toledo-area leaders gadded.

A family-style dinner followed: flank steak spring rolls, braised chicken thighs, pork sliders, pineapple rice, corn and black bean salad, and petite desserts.

Emcee Dan Cummins of WTOL-TV, Channel 11, welcomed everyone. He said he was a Scout and recalled the motto to be trustworthy, thrifty, brave, and more. “Then I turned 13 and discovered girls!” he said. But the night was about celebrating the past, present, and future of Scouting.

It takes a whole community to help prepare young people for a life as contributing members of society, said Ed Caldwell, Scout council executive. Everyone stood for the “Pledge of Allegiance” and prayer.

Capt. Richard Phillips, a Merchant Marine who was captured by Somali pirates and rescued by Navy Seals, was the headlining speaker. He gave the audience a new respect for the Merchant Marines as he told his story of being captain of the Maersk Alabama container ship ferrying food aid to East Africa and being held at gunpoint. It was the first hijacking of a U.S. ship in more than 200 years.

Captain Phillips credits the Boy Scouts for giving him confidence and teaching him about responsibility and respect for self, others, and our country while finding his passion in life. It's similar to the career as a Merchant Marine. On a ship you hope for the best but plan for the worst as being prepared in Scouts. It's also takes team work and it's team work that saved the crews lives and his when faced with the harrowing experience.

His book, A Captain’s Duty: Somali Pirates, Navy SEALS, and Dangerous Days at Sea, tells the story and was made into a film with Tom Hanks as the captain.

A standing ovation followed. “A Scout is loyal, and he was loyal to his crew," board chairman Ed Frey said.

The more than $25,000 raised supported the three community celebrations and camperships for kids.

Seen were Andy Hudec, event chairman, and his wife Sandi; Hal Munger, vice chairman, and his wife Melissa; Tim Myers, Scout commissioner; Dick and Fran Anderson; Dan and Lynn Anderson; Robert and Dana Thompson; Billy Pierce; Jim Brazeau; Bill and Laura Rudolph; Karen and Carl Fraker; Paul Croy; Shawn Chowdhary; Alison Rogers; Jim and Gaye Wilson; Dave Eby; Ted Long; Paul Tait and Dottie Wilkerson; Paul Koester; Sheriff Mark and Jenna Wasylyshyn; Mark Urrutia; Tom and Anne Marie Blank; and Chip and Debbie Gossman.

The BASH 8, Imagination Station’s 8th annual fund-raiser presented by Comfort Line FiberFrame held Oct. 7 raised more than $76,000.

More than 800 adults were greeted by Glass City Steel, Toledo School for the Arts’ steel drum band. Robbie Flair and his bartenders created colorful cosmic cocktails as DJ SharkBait spun tunes. Beverages were thanks to Heidelberg Distributing Co., Pepsi, and Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

Sweet and savory treats were served by more than 25 area restaurants including The Beirut, bd’s Mongolian Grill, Domo Sushi, Extra Virgin Food Services, and Grape Leaf restaurant.

Guests encountered scientific experiences, the High Wire Cycle, BoYo human yo-yo, the Giant Lever tug-of-war, the Distorted Gravity Room, and more.

David Garibaldi, back by popular demand, created 6-foot, one-of-a-kind paintings that were immediately auctioned off. Ford and Christine Bennett bought the Albert Einstein portrait, Cathy and Dan Frick bought the Luke Skywalker, Michael Dockins bought the Batman painting, and Debra Deiger bought the Mickey Mouse portrait.

A silent auction featured fine French and Italian wines from Bob and Sue Savage’s cellar and Red Wings tickets for a game in their new digs, club passes, and parking courtesy of Dana Inc.

Board members seen were Brad and Elaine Lewandowski, who won the wine raffle, David Waterman, Amanda Bryant-Friedrich, Dave and Heather Corwin, Helen McMaster, Doug and Ann Miller, Eva and Dan McQuillen, Cathy and Dan Frick, John and Julie Payeff, Mike and Julie Beazley, Jennifer and Michael Koralewski, and Thomas and Kelly Winston.

Top sponsors included Dana Inc., First Solar, KeyBank, Owens Corning, The Blade, and WTVG-TV, Channel 13.

The second annual Pig Roast at Sofia Quintero Art and Cultural Center with Club Taino Puertorriqueno was a traditional Latin party with dominoes, salsa dancing, and Caribbean food including flan, maduros, and arroz con habichuelas.

The event was postponed due to the death of fellow staffer David Cuatlacuatl, who died in a car accident just before the original party date. He taught art, did the center's graphics, website, and pizza oven, and made homemade pizzas, too. A moment of silence was held in memory of Mr. Cuatlacautl and for those affected by the storms in Texas, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. Nearly $1,000 was raised for Puerto Rico victims.

The 7th Annual Carly’s Party at the Pinnacle raised nearly $85,000 for Carly Cares to help children with rare genetic diseases including Hutchinson-Gilford progeria, including medical research and support for families with a child diagnosed with progeria.

The Bridges Band played as the nearly 350 guests enjoyed food, a silent auction, and raffle prizes announced by emcee Becky Shock of 93.5 WRQN-FM radio.