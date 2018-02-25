Fashion show benefits cancer patients, caregivers

THE Victory Center’s 11th annual Luncheon & Fashion Show “Elegant in Emerald” presented by Mercy Health at the Hilton Garden Inn in Perrysburg received a standing ovation from the crowd of 560.

A silent auction, raffle baskets, and more started the day. Jane Wurth of Ragazza donated 300 Elegant in Emerald brooches that were sold for $15 each to raise funds for the Victory Center. Dillard’s Franklin Park donated a Kate Spade accessory basket for raffle. Guests received a gift certificate for a massage at 3D Wellness from Joani Donovan. Cancer survivors received a raffle ticket for a chance to win a pendant and earring set from Katina’s Collection in Perrysburg and a golf and emerald ribbon from MaryAnn Mills, a show committee member.

The big-ticket raffle included an emerald and diamond pendant and earring set from J Foster Jewelers won by Paul Huguelet. The second prize was private cooking lessons for eight with former personal chef to President Obama Audrey Chabot.

A gourmet lunch embellished with edible orchids followed.

Lori Mandery, community oncology coordinator at Mercy Health, welcomed everyone. Featured speaker Dr. Moriah Conner, a breast cancer survivor and Mercy Health physician, praised the Victory Center for its support during her cancer journey.

Then it was lights, camera, and action as emcee Chrys Peterson, formerly of WTOL-TV, Channel 11, introduced models as they strutted the stage in togs from Amy’s Allie, Atlas Bridal Shop, Bowinkles, Chico’s Franklin Park, Gypsie Soul, Kids Klothesline, Opening Night!, Ragazza, Sofi Stella, and V Collection. Fashions ran the gamut from casual wear to formal wear.

The stars of the show were the eight cancer survivor models — including two male models who received the most cheers: Doug Beasley, a one-year survivor, and Fred Tito, a 17-year survivor. Other survivor models parading the catwalk in celebration were Dr. Conner, Amber Fafard, Anne French, Beyea Nowakowski, Deborah Pierce, and Shawn Rafferty.

Opera singer Elizabeth Baldwin wowed the audience during intermission, then it was another round of fashions.

More than $50,000 was raised for free support services and programs for cancer patients and their caregivers.

Thanks go to fashion show choreographer Katie Maskey of Studio K Coaching; the long list of sponsors including the Evelyn V McPherson Foundation, Huntington National Bank, ProMedica Auxiliary, and Reconstructive & Aesthetic Surgeons; the committee; the ticket salesmen; the models, and others who all made it happen.

BLUE jeans were the popular attire for the Jeans & Jewels Trunk Show presented by the Toledo Museum of Art's Ambassadors at the Glass Pavilion. It was the perfect tie in with the museum's Glorious Splendor: Treasures of Early Christian Art exhibition which included precious stones, metals and jewelry.

The two-day Jewelry show started with an high-priced evening soiree. Decorative Sound tunes filled the air as guests sipped cocktails, watched glass blowing demonstrations, and perused the jewelry for men and women.

Brian Kennedy, TMA president, director and CEO, welcomed everyone.

Jewelry models directed by Cheryl Silverman were Cathy Nelson, Sharmon Minns, Marsha Molnar, Connie Murphy, Joyce Quinlivan, Stephanie Mattoni, Terri Radke, Barbara Oostra, Susan Zirkel, Pat Timmerman, Ellen Wise, Judy Reitzel, Kristie McCarty, Cathy Scannell, Janine Ody-Miller, Kathy Attwood, Arleen Bodette, Nancy Burton, Marja Dooner, Liz Ference, Fredi Heywood, Kate Horner, Nancy Kabat, Stacey Kripke, Susan Kruse, Susan Lang, Andrea Monoky, Pamela Straub and Cheryl Silverman.

Sating appetites were creative cuisine including apricot turkey and root beer braised sliders, strawberry and goat cheese tartlets, oysters, pickled cauliflower, marinated shrimp, Tuille with squid ink, red wine salami, and more, plus fancy desserts and coffee.

Parting gifts were diamond ring-shaped chocolates.

Event chairman Becky Aubry and co-chairman Julia Young report more than $25,000 raised.

Seen were ambassador president Colleen McGoldrick and many models husbands, plus Rick and Nancy Zerner, Kathleen Ryan, Jim and Kristine Hoffman, Karen Gauthier, Kathy and Jon Miller, Kateri Walsh, Julie Shapiro, Nancy Smythe and John Ayling, Cynthia Taylor, Dr. Debbie Johnson, Kathy and Dr. Pete Wilson, Cindy Skaff, Sam and Kelly Zyndorf, Sara Jane DeHoff, Jordan Donley and Scott Beach, and George and Kathy Jones.

THE JUNIOR League of Toledo Inc. fund-raiser, Inspire Toledo with a Mardi Gras theme, was at the Renaissance Toledo Downtown Hotel. Dancing, games of chance, Cajun inspired edibles, including firecracker shrimp and Beignets, a Hurricane drink, and a $1,000 grand door prize were all part of the fun, especially for door prize winner Erin Braun.

Emcee Eric Hillenbrand welcomed everyone with his charm.

Honored was Diana Bush, Interim Executive Director of Read for Literacy, which started as a Junior League project. “Their creation of Project READ which eventually merged with the Toledo Area Literacy Council became Read for Literacy and was the foundation of the literacy movement in Toledo.” Ms. Bush said.

Winners of the Mardi Gras Mask contest were Christianne Lehman and Tim Keefer. Mask judges were Ms. Bush, Jonathon Rodebaugh of V Collection in Sylvania, and Condessa Croninger, the League's sustainer representative to the committee.

League president Kelly Childress-Keefer and Elizabeth Johnston, event chairman, report an estimated $2,500 raised for the League's current community project, Uniquely You for third grade girls to instill self esteem and prevent bullying.

Seen were Lynn Guitteau, Jan Baker, Kathy and Tom Rotte, Francie McCartney, Mary and Bob Westphal, Max Gorski, and Junior League of Detroit sustainer Dr. Amy Smith and her sister Clare Gorski.

Founded in 1933, the Junior League of Toledo helps women to become effective leaders through volunteerism.

For information, visit www.juniorleaguetoledo.org or call 419.474.6262

