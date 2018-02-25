Sunday, Feb 25, 2018
Barbara Hendel

ON THE TOWN

Fashion show benefits cancer patients, caregivers

By BARBARA HENDEL  | BLADE SOCIETY EDITOR
    Derryl Glaze, on the runway during the Victory Center's Fashion Show, Elegant in Emerald, in Perrysburg, Ohio on February 16, 2018. Nearly 40 models, including eight cancer survivor models, walked the runway.

    The Blade/Jetta Fraser
  • Barb-hendel-Mug-barbara-jpg-6

  • SOC-victory16p-1

    Doug Beasley on the runway, sporting clothes from V Collection, during the Victory Center's Fashion Show, which was presented by Mercy Health and benefits cancer patients and caregivers.

    The Blade/Jetta Fraser
  • SOC-victory-center-fashion

    Derick Gant models for the cause during the Victory Center's Fashion Show at the Hilton Garden Inn in Perrysburg.

  • SOC-victory16p

    Derick Gant wearing clothes from Atlas Bridal Shop during the Victory Center's Fashion Show at the Hilton Garden Inn in Perrysburg.

    The Blade/Jetta Fraser
  • SOC-victory-center-fashion-1

    Kristian Brown of WTVG-TV models for the Victory Center's Fashion Show, Elegant In Emerald, presented by Mercy Health, at the Hilton Garden Inn in Perrysburg.

  • SOC-victory-center-fashion-2

    Cancer survivor and model Fred Tito walks the runway at the Victory Center's Fashion Show at the Hilton Garden Inn in Perrysburg.
  • SOC-victory-center-fashion-3

    Cancer survivor and model Beyea Nowakowski walks the runway at the Victory Center's Fashion Show.
  • SOC-victory16p-3

    Derryl Glaze, sporting an outfit from V Collection at the Victory Center's Fashion Show.

    The Blade/Jetta Fraser
  • SOC-victory-center-fashion-4

    Anne French at the Victory Center's Fashion Show, Elegant In Emerald, presented by Mercy Health, at the Hilton Garden Inn in Perrysburg.

  • SOC-victory16p-4

    Brian Hahn wearing clothes from Atlas Bridal Shop during the Victory Center's Fashion Show.

    The Blade/Jetta Fraser
  • SOC-victory16p-6

    Angie Ash, left, and Allison Schroeder model during the Victory Center's Fashion Show, Elegant in Emerald, February 16, 2018. Nearly 40 models, including eight cancer survivor models, helped raise money for cancer patients and their caregivers.

    The Blade/Jetta Fraser
  • SOC-victory16p-8

    Chelsea Preston, office manager for the Victory Center, left, congratulates Deborah Pierce after she modeled.

    The Blade/Jetta Fraser
  • SOC-victory16p-9

    Deborah Pierce modeling clothes from Chico's at Franklin Park, during the Victory Center's Fashion Show, Elegant in Emerald, at the Hilton Garden Inn in Perrysburg.

    The Blade/Jetta Fraser
  • SOC-victory16p-10

    Amy Hayes at the Victory Center's Fashion Show.

    The Blade/Jetta Fraser
  • SOC-victory16p-11

    Kathy McClure, left, and Kimberley Newman modeling clothes from Chico's at Franklin Park during the Victory Center's Fashion Show.

    The Blade/Jetta Fraser
  • SOC-victory16p-12

    Dr. Moriah Conner, the event's featured speaker, modeling a dress from Atlas Bridal Shop during the Victory Center's Fashion Show, Elegant in Emerald, February 16, 2018 in Perrysburg.

    The Blade/Jetta Fraser
  • SOC-victory16p-13

    Kathy McClure modeling clothes from Chico's at Franklin Park during the Victory Center's Fashion Show.

    The Blade/Jetta Fraser
  • SOC-victory16p-14

    Natalie Walter, modeling a dress from Atlas Bridal Shop at the Victory Center's Fashion Show, Elegant in Emerald, February 16, 2018.

    The Blade/Jetta Fraser
  • SOC-victory16p-15

    Beyea Nowakowski at the Victory Center's Fashion Show, Elegant in Emerald, in Perrysburg. Nearly 40 models walked the runway during the event, including eight cancer survivor models. The event benefits cancer patients and their caregivers.

    The Blade/Jetta Fraser
  • SOC-victory16p-16

    Anne French modeling clothes from Ragazza at the Victory Center's Fashion Show.

    The Blade/Jetta Fraser
  • SOC-victory16p-17

    Beth Bellay, left, modeling clothes from Ragazza, during the Victory Center's Fashion Show at the Hilton Garden Inn in Perrysburg.

    The Blade/Jetta Fraser
  • SOC-victory16p-18

    Cheryl Walter, modeling clothes from Ragazza, during the Victory Center's Fashion Show, Elegant in Emerald, presented by Mercy Health, at the Hilton Garden Inn in Perrysburg.

    The Blade/Jetta Fraser
  • SOC-victory16p-19

    Lily Coleman is ready for rain at the Victory Center's Fashion Show.

    The Blade/Jetta Fraser
  • SOC-jeans10p

    Adam Levine, the deputy director and curator of ancient art at the Toledo Museum of Art, and Becky Aubry, co-chair of the Jeans and Jewels event, during the Ambassadors Jeans and Jewels Trunk Show at Toledo Museum of Art's Glass Pavilion Saturday, February 10, 2018.

    The Blade/Kurt Steiss
  • SOC-jeans10p-1

    Pieces of jewelry made by Robin Schultes for the Toledo Museum of Art's Ambassadors Jeans and Jewels Trunk Show.

    The Blade/Kurt Steiss
  • SOC-jeans10p-2

    Andrea and John Monoky during the Ambassadors Jeans and Jewels Trunk Show at the Toledo Museum of Art's Glass Pavilion.

    The Blade/Kurt Steiss
  • SOC-jeans10p-3

    Some of the jewelry pieces made by Heather B. Moore on display during the Ambassadors Jeans and Jewels Trunk Show at the Toledo Museum of Art's Glass Pavilion.

    The Blade/Kurt Steiss
  • SOC-jeans10p-4

    Jon and Kathy Miller during the Ambassadors Jeans and Jewels Trunk Show at Toledo Museum of Art's Glass Pavilion.

    The Blade/Kurt Steiss
  • SOC-jeans10p-5

    From left, Kerry Diehl, Colleen McGoldrick, and Jeff Diehl during the Toledo Museum of Art Ambassadors Jeans and Jewels Trunk Show at the Glass Pavilion.

    The Blade/Kurt Steiss
  • SOC-jeans10p-6

    Kathy Wilson, left, and Sharmon Minns during the Toledo Museum of Art's Ambassadors Jeans and Jewels Trunk Show at the Glass Pavilion.

    The Blade/Kurt Steiss
  • SOC-jeans10p-7

    Guests mingle during the Toledo Museum of Art's Ambassadors Jeans and Jewels Trunk Show.

    The Blade/Kurt Steiss
  • SOC-jeans10p-8

    Pieces of jewelry made by Robin Schultes during the Toledo Museum of Art's Ambassadors Jeans and Jewels Trunk Show.

    The Blade/Kurt Steiss
  • SOC-jeans10p-9

    Mary Links, left, and Peggy Williams check out jewelry made by Baker O'Brien during the Toledo Museum of Art's Ambassadors Jeans and Jewels Trunk Show at Toledo Museum of Art's Glass Pavilion Saturday, February 10, 2018.

    The Blade/Kurt Steiss
  • SOC-jeans10p-10

    Guests mingle during the Ambassadors Jeans and Jewels Trunk Show at the Toledo Museum of Art's Glass Pavilion.

    The Blade/Kurt Steiss
  • SOC-jeans10p-11

    Elaine Canning checks out the jewelry made by Heather B. Moore, left, during the Toledo Museum of Art's Ambassadors Jeans and Jewels Trunk Show.

    The Blade/Kurt Steiss
  • SOC-jeans10p-12

    Elaine Canning checks out the jewelry made by Heather B. Moore, left, during the Toledo Museum of Art's Ambassadors Jeans and Jewels Trunk Show.

    The Blade/Kurt Steiss
  • SOC-junior-league-1

    Condessa Croninger and Eric Hillenbrand during the Junior League of Toledo Inc. event.
  • SOC-junior-league-2

    Lynn Guitteau, Kathy Rotte, Mary Westphal, and Jan Baker during Inspire Toledo at the Renaissance Toledo Downtown Hotel.

  • SOC-junior-league-3

    From left: Francie McCartney, Max Gorski, Dr. Amy Smith, and Clare Smith Gorski at The Junior League of Toledo's Inspire Toledo event at the Renaissance Toledo Downtown Hotel.

  • SOC-junior-league-4

    Lynn Guitteau, Kelly Childress-Keefer, Jan Baker, and Kathy Rotte at Inspire Toledo presented by The Junior League of Toledo Inc.
  • SOC-junior-league-5

    Winners of the Mardi Gras mask contest: Christianne Lehman and Tim Keefer, during the Junior League of Toledo's Inspire Toledo event at the Renaissance Toledo Downtown Hotel.

  • SOC-junior-league-6

    The Inspire Committee with Diana Bush during Inspire Toledo presented by the Junior League of Toledo Inc. at the Renaissance Toledo Downtown Hotel.
  • SOC-junior-league-7

    From left: Kelly Childress-Keefer, Junior League of Toledo President; Diana Bush, Executive Director of Read for Literacy; and Elizabeth Johnston, event chair, during Inspire Toledo presented by the Junior League of Toledo Inc. at the Renaissance Toledo Downtown Hotel.
  • SOC-junior-league-8

    Inspire Toledo presented by the Junior League of Toledo Inc. at the Renaissance Toledo Downtown Hotel had a Mardi Gras theme. Mask Contest Judge, from left: Jonathon Rodebough, Diana Bush, and Condessa Croninger.

THE Victory Center’s 11th annual Luncheon & Fashion Show “Elegant in Emerald” presented by Mercy Health at the Hilton Garden Inn in Perrysburg received a standing ovation from the crowd of 560.

A silent auction, raffle baskets, and more started the day. Jane Wurth of Ragazza donated 300 Elegant in Emerald brooches that were sold for $15 each to raise funds for the Victory Center. Dillard’s Franklin Park donated a Kate Spade accessory basket for raffle. Guests received a gift certificate for a massage at 3D Wellness from Joani Donovan. Cancer survivors received a raffle ticket for a chance to win a pendant and earring set from Katina’s Collection in Perrysburg and a golf and emerald ribbon from MaryAnn Mills, a show committee member.

The big-ticket raffle included an emerald and diamond pendant and earring set from J Foster Jewelers won by Paul Huguelet. The second prize was private cooking lessons for eight with former personal chef to President Obama Audrey Chabot.

A gourmet lunch embellished with edible orchids followed.

Lori Mandery, community oncology coordinator at Mercy Health, welcomed everyone. Featured speaker Dr. Moriah Conner, a breast cancer survivor and Mercy Health physician, praised the Victory Center for its support during her cancer journey.

Then it was lights, camera, and action as emcee Chrys Peterson, formerly of WTOL-TV, Channel 11, introduced models as they strutted the stage in togs from Amy’s Allie, Atlas Bridal Shop, Bowinkles, Chico’s Franklin Park, Gypsie Soul, Kids Klothesline, Opening Night!, Ragazza, Sofi Stella, and V Collection. Fashions ran the gamut from casual wear to formal wear.

The stars of the show were the eight cancer survivor models — including two male models who received the most cheers: Doug Beasley, a one-year survivor, and Fred Tito, a 17-year survivor. Other survivor models parading the catwalk in celebration were Dr. Conner, Amber Fafard, Anne French, Beyea Nowakowski, Deborah Pierce, and Shawn Rafferty.

Opera singer Elizabeth Baldwin wowed the audience during intermission, then it was another round of fashions.

More than $50,000 was raised for free support services and programs for cancer patients and their caregivers.

Thanks go to fashion show choreographer Katie Maskey of Studio K Coaching; the long list of sponsors including the Evelyn V McPherson Foundation, Huntington National Bank, ProMedica Auxiliary, and Reconstructive & Aesthetic Surgeons; the committee; the ticket salesmen; the models, and others who all made it happen.

BLUE jeans were the popular attire for the Jeans & Jewels Trunk Show presented by the Toledo Museum of Art's Ambassadors at the Glass Pavilion. It was the perfect tie in with the museum's Glorious Splendor: Treasures of Early Christian Art exhibition which included precious stones, metals and jewelry.

The two-day Jewelry show started with an high-priced evening soiree. Decorative Sound tunes filled the air as guests sipped cocktails, watched glass blowing demonstrations, and perused the jewelry for men and women.

Brian Kennedy, TMA president, director and CEO, welcomed everyone.

Jewelry models directed by Cheryl Silverman were Cathy Nelson, Sharmon Minns, Marsha Molnar, Connie Murphy, Joyce Quinlivan, Stephanie Mattoni, Terri Radke, Barbara Oostra, Susan Zirkel, Pat Timmerman, Ellen Wise, Judy Reitzel, Kristie McCarty, Cathy Scannell, Janine Ody-Miller, Kathy Attwood, Arleen Bodette, Nancy Burton, Marja Dooner, Liz Ference, Fredi Heywood, Kate Horner, Nancy Kabat, Stacey Kripke, Susan Kruse, Susan Lang, Andrea Monoky, Pamela Straub and Cheryl Silverman.

Sating appetites were creative cuisine including apricot turkey and root beer braised sliders, strawberry and goat cheese tartlets, oysters, pickled cauliflower, marinated shrimp, Tuille with squid ink, red wine salami, and more, plus fancy desserts and coffee.

Parting gifts were diamond ring-shaped chocolates.

Event chairman Becky Aubry and co-chairman Julia Young report more than $25,000 raised.

Seen were ambassador president Colleen McGoldrick and many models husbands, plus Rick and Nancy Zerner, Kathleen Ryan, Jim and Kristine Hoffman, Karen Gauthier, Kathy and Jon Miller, Kateri Walsh, Julie Shapiro, Nancy Smythe and John Ayling, Cynthia Taylor, Dr. Debbie Johnson, Kathy and Dr. Pete Wilson, Cindy Skaff, Sam and Kelly Zyndorf, Sara Jane DeHoff, Jordan Donley and Scott Beach, and George and Kathy Jones.

THE JUNIOR League of Toledo Inc. fund-raiser, Inspire Toledo with a Mardi Gras theme, was at the Renaissance Toledo Downtown Hotel. Dancing, games of chance, Cajun inspired edibles, including firecracker shrimp and Beignets, a Hurricane drink, and a $1,000 grand door prize were all part of the fun, especially for door prize winner Erin Braun.

Emcee Eric Hillenbrand welcomed everyone with his charm.

Honored was Diana Bush, Interim Executive Director of Read for Literacy, which started as a Junior League project. “Their creation of Project READ which eventually merged with the Toledo Area Literacy Council became Read for Literacy and was the foundation of the literacy movement in Toledo.” Ms. Bush said.

Winners of the Mardi Gras Mask contest were Christianne Lehman and Tim Keefer. Mask judges were Ms. Bush, Jonathon Rodebaugh of V Collection in Sylvania, and Condessa Croninger, the League's sustainer representative to the committee.

League president Kelly Childress-Keefer and Elizabeth Johnston, event chairman, report an estimated $2,500 raised for the League's current community project, Uniquely You for third grade girls to instill self esteem and prevent bullying.

Seen were Lynn Guitteau, Jan Baker, Kathy and Tom Rotte, Francie McCartney, Mary and Bob Westphal, Max Gorski, and Junior League of Detroit sustainer Dr. Amy Smith and her sister Clare Gorski.

Founded in 1933, the Junior League of Toledo helps women to become effective leaders through volunteerism.

For information, visit www.juniorleaguetoledo.org or call 419.474.6262

Bar­bara Hendel is The Blade’s so­ci­ety ed­i­tor. Con­tact her at: bhendel@the­blade.com or call 419-724-6124.

