Sunday, Jul 01, 2018
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Barbara Hendel

ON THE TOWN

Rain doesn't stop art festival, charity disco

By BARBARA HENDEL  | BLADE SOCIETY EDITOR
Published on
  • SOC-crosbypreview22p-19

    Artist Chris Maher, of Lambertville, Mich., makes bubbles near his booth during the Crosby Festival of the Arts Preview Party.

    The Blade/Kurt Steiss
  • Barb-hendel-Mug-barbara-jpg-38

  • SOC-crosbypreview22p-3

    Pam Cousino shows a vase she bought from Matt Richards Glass during the Crosby Festival of the Arts Preview Party at the Toledo Botanical Garden on June 22.

    The Blade/Kurt Steiss
  • SOC-crosbypreview22p-4

    Guests try to stay dry as they make their way around the artist tents during the Crosby Festival of the Arts Preview Party.

    The Blade/Kurt Steiss
  • SOC-crosbypreview22p-5

    Joe Ales checks out the paintings by Toledo artist Aaron Bivins during the Crosby Festival of the Arts Preview Party.

    The Blade/Kurt Steiss
  • SOC-crosbypreview22p-6

    A roasted pig at the Deets BBQ tent during the Crosby Festival of the Arts Preview Party.

    The Blade/Kurt Steiss
  • SOC-crosbypreview22p-7

    Kalle Bauman and Noah Bauman, with Deets BBQ, serve guests during the Crosby Festival of the Arts Preview Party.

    The Blade/Kurt Steiss
  • SOC-crosbypreview22p-8

    Some pieces Hannah and Ryan Halfhill bought from the Toledo School of the Arts booth during the Crosby Festival of the Arts Preview Party.

    The Blade/Kurt Steiss
  • SOC-crosbypreview22p-9

    From left: Amy, Catherine and Paul Radon during the Crosby Festival of the Arts Preview Party.

    The Blade/Kurt Steiss
  • SOC-crosbypreview22p-10

    Sweets at one of the tents await guests during the Crosby Festival of the Arts Preview Party.

    The Blade/Kurt Steiss
  • SOC-crosbypreview22p-11

    Marita Deitering-Perkins, left, and Carola Ames during the Crosby Festival of the Arts Preview Party.

    The Blade/Kurt Steiss
  • SOC-crosbypreview22p-12

    Merrily Jones, left, helps Barbara Stewart pick a piece of pizza at the at Nick and Ninos Wood Fired Pizza tent during the Crosby Festival of the Arts Preview Party.

    The Blade/Kurt Steiss
  • SOC-crosbypreview22p-13

    Hannah and Ryan Halfhill during the Crosby Festival of the Arts Preview Party.

    The Blade/Kurt Steiss
  • SOC-crosbypreview22p-14

    Kristy Myers and Jonathan Farrell during the Crosby Festival of the Arts Preview Party.

    The Blade/Kurt Steiss
  • SOC-crosbypreview22p-15

    Brent and Pam Cousino during the Crosby Festival of the Arts Preview Party.

    The Blade/Kurt Steiss
  • SOC-crosbypreview22p-16

    Jeff Miller and Lauren Lee during the Crosby Festival of the Arts Preview Party.

    The Blade/Kurt Steiss
  • SOC-crosbypreview22p-17

    From left: Kevin Jorrey, Zack Fletcher and Mike Williams, of the band Moths in the Attic, perform during the Crosby Festival of the Arts Preview Party.

    The Blade/Kurt Steiss
  • SOC-crosbypreview22p-18

    From left: Drew Reed, Liz Nadaud and Aaron Bivins during the Crosby Festival of the Arts Preview Party.

    The Blade/Kurt Steiss
  • SOC-crosbypreview22p-20

    The Blade/Kurt Steiss
  • SOC-crosbypreview22p-21

    The Blade/Kurt Steiss
  • SOC-crosbypreview22p-22

    Aaron Bivins sketches as he waits for people to come by during the Crosby Festival of the Arts Preview Party.

    The Blade/Kurt Steiss
  • SOC-crosbypreview22p-23

    Lori Kay, a jeweler, of Tampa, Fla., left, and metalworker Steve Anderson, of Cedar Springs, Mich., chat about Steve's work during the Crosby Festival of the Arts Preview Party.

    The Blade/Kurt Steiss
  • SOC-crosbypreview22p-25

    Glass artist Mark Sudduth, of Cleveland Heights, at his booth during the Crosby Festival of the Arts Preview Party.

    The Blade/Kurt Steiss
  • soc-disco22p

    From left: Frank Kinor, Ken Leslie, Denny Schaffer, Haraz Ghanbari, and Bill Zornow during Denny Schaffer's Disco Party to benefit Veterans Matter on June 22.

    THE BLADE/JEREMY WADSWORTH
  • soc-disco22p-1

    Jim Mazey dances during Denny Schaffer's Disco Party to benefit Veterans Matter.

    THE BLADE/JEREMY WADSWORTH
  • soc-disco22p-2

    Debbie Heck and Michelle Van Hersett dance during Denny Schaffer's Disco Party to benefit Veterans Matter.

    THE BLADE/JEREMY WADSWORTH
  • soc-disco22p-3

    From left: Matt Balko, Rhonda Hiatt, Tom Hiatt, and Rhonda Balko during Denny Schaffer's Disco Party to benefit Veterans Matter.

    THE BLADE/JEREMY WADSWORTH
  • soc-disco22p-4

    Jim Mazey dances during Denny Schaffer's Disco Party to benefit Veterans Matter.

    THE BLADE/JEREMY WADSWORTH
  • soc-disco22p-5

    Joe Szanderski dances with his friend Carol Ann Howell during Denny Schaffer's Disco Party to benefit Veterans Matter.

    THE BLADE/JEREMY WADSWORTH
  • soc-disco22p-6

    Tracy Bradley and Ken Rarick during Denny Schaffer's Disco Party to benefit Veterans Matter.

    THE BLADE/JEREMY WADSWORTH
  • soc-disco22p-7

    From left: Stephanie Zientek, Jennifer Schmidt, and Sherrie Chaney during Denny Schaffer's Disco Party to benefit Veterans Matter.

    THE BLADE/JEREMY WADSWORTH
  • soc-disco22p-8

    Erik and Kellie Nawrocki during Denny Schaffer's Disco Party to benefit Veterans Matter.

    THE BLADE/JEREMY WADSWORTH
  • soc-disco22p-9

    From left: Heather Deuble, Trina Matz, and Jessica Kizer during Denny Schaffer's Disco Party to benefit Veterans Matter.

    THE BLADE/JEREMY WADSWORTH
  • soc-disco22p-10

    Zak Birkel and Kasey Paz during Denny Schaffer's Disco Party to benefit Veterans Matter.

    THE BLADE/JEREMY WADSWORTH
SOC-crosbypreview22p-19

The Blade/Kurt Steiss
Enlarge

RAIN, rain, go away, please come back another day! A lot of outdoor events were canceled or moved indoors last weekend, but Toledo GROWs’ Crosby Festival of the Arts at Toledo Botanical Garden prevailed amid the showers, as did the Disco Party for Veterans Matter at Centennial Terrace.

THE third annual Credit Adjustments Inc. Denny Schaffer Summer Disco Party raised more than $90,000 for Veterans Matter to return veterans to domestic autonomy. Of the 2,000 tickets purchased for the sold-out event, more than 1,600 revelers braved the threat of rain to enjoy a delightful evening at Hensville Park while the Toledo Mud Hens were away.

Attendees, many in flashy disco attire — silk shirts, leisure suits, platform shoes, boots, tight pants, swinging skirts, and more — packed the dance floor all night long. A special thanks went to those who bought Heroes Tables decorated with patriotic red, white, and blue. They were treated to a bottle of champagne courtesy of four local veterans: Shawn Clark, Chris Csonka, Bill Zornow, and Haraz Ghanbari. More than 28 tables were sold.

Credit Adjustments Inc., a national company headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, has expanded to Toledo with the focus of providing opportunity for all. They are involved in the Cherry Street Mission Ministries’ Life Revitalization Center and Call Center certification training program and the ProMedica Ebeid Institute employment training.

Veterans Matter, founded by Ken Leslie to house 35 local homeless veterans in Toledo, has expanded to house more than 2,200 veterans in 20 states. The program is part of 1Matters.org, a Toledo-based nonprofit to help the homeless achieve financial and domestic autonomy. Locally, 1Matters is known for the annual Tent City, which is slated for Oct. 19-21.

Thanks go to sponsors including Meredith Party Rentals, WQQO-FM Q 105.5, and Park Inn by Radisson.

THE 53rd Crosby Festival of the Arts presented by Toledo GROWs was at Toledo Botanical Garden. The show, noted as Ohio’s oldest outdoor juried art festival, featured works by more than 200 artists from across the country. There were pottery, metal works, paintings, jewelry, clothing, glass and wood sculptures, and more for the estimated 10,000 attendees to consider.

Barb-hendel-Mug-barbara-jpg-38

Enlarge

The show ran Saturday and Sunday amid the rain. But those in the know who paid $100 each attended the Friday Preview Party to get first dibs on the art. Some 350 guests, many with umbrellas, browsed and shopped as they sipped and noshed from four food tents scattered throughout the garden on the rainy night.

Guests in the Nick & Nino’s wood-fired pizza tent with the Toledo Spirits gin garden bar and Clos Du Bois wine, beer, and cocktail bar were treated to tunes by Moss in the Attic. Meanwhile, the Wholly Toledo! Barbershop Quartet serenaded shoppers en route to other tents and art booths.

The Toledo Spirits small craft distillery offered the Bees Knees concoction of honey and gin produced by bees and herbs from Toledo GROWs gardens. Molly Thompson just couldn’t resist tasting the brew.

So Sweet Pastries and fruit, Maddie & Bella Coffee Roasters, and Sinful Toffee offered desserts. Balance Pan-Asian Grille bubble tea cart and Eric’s Ice Cream Factory boozy milkshakes offered Asian fare and a few spiked spirits, which Jim Moore vowed were tasty. Deet’s BBQ gave guests some down-home eats washed down with the Truth beer, wine, and cocktail bar.

Strolling about were Paul and Amy Radon, Georgianne Czerniak, Brent and Pam Cousino, Laurie Gross and son Sam Gross, Mark and Marcia Rubini, Scott and Judy Potter, Caroline and Scott McMann, Tom McHugh and wife Jeannie Hylant, Marv and Nancy Robon, Tom and Marlene Uhler, Julie and John Payeff, Kristy Myers and Jonathan Farrell, and Dan and Jean Green. Joan Browne Kose bought so much she had a stash piled for pickup.

About $80,000 is the expected amount raised for Toledo GROWs for work in education, community gardening, and urban agriculture.

The Toledo GROWs gardens provide healthy food for local residents while beautifying neighborhoods. People of all ages participate in hands-on education and volunteerism at the 2½-acre urban farm. It also has a network of growers from 130-plus community gardens.

Thanks go to the community partners including Yark Automotive Group, Barkan & Robon, The Andersons, Dana Inc., Owens Corning, Mercy Health, HCR ManorCare, Meijer, KeyBank, Toledo Tent & Party Rentals, Heidelberg Distributing Co., and Pepsi. WGTE-FM Public Radio, iHeart Radio, Toledo Detroit Outdoor Advertising, The Blade, Buckeye Broadband, and WTVG-TV, Channel 13, also contributed.

For information, call 419-720-8714 or visit toledogrows.org.

HERE’S hoping for clear skies for all of the area fireworks parties and family gatherings. Have a happy Fourth of July! And remember to don patriotic attire and fly your flag in appreciation of our freedoms.

Barbara Hendel is The Blade's Society Editor. Contact her at bhendel@theblade.com or call 419-724-6124.

