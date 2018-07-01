Rain doesn't stop art festival, charity disco

Artist Chris Maher, of Lambertville, Mich., makes bubbles near his booth during the Crosby Festival of the Arts Preview Party. The Blade/Kurt Steiss

Enlarge | Buy This Image

RAIN, rain, go away, please come back another day! A lot of outdoor events were canceled or moved indoors last weekend, but Toledo GROWs’ Crosby Festival of the Arts at Toledo Botanical Garden prevailed amid the showers, as did the Disco Party for Veterans Matter at Centennial Terrace.

THE third annual Credit Adjustments Inc. Denny Schaffer Summer Disco Party raised more than $90,000 for Veterans Matter to return veterans to domestic autonomy. Of the 2,000 tickets purchased for the sold-out event, more than 1,600 revelers braved the threat of rain to enjoy a delightful evening at Hensville Park while the Toledo Mud Hens were away.

Attendees, many in flashy disco attire — silk shirts, leisure suits, platform shoes, boots, tight pants, swinging skirts, and more — packed the dance floor all night long. A special thanks went to those who bought Heroes Tables decorated with patriotic red, white, and blue. They were treated to a bottle of champagne courtesy of four local veterans: Shawn Clark, Chris Csonka, Bill Zornow, and Haraz Ghanbari. More than 28 tables were sold.

Credit Adjustments Inc., a national company headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, has expanded to Toledo with the focus of providing opportunity for all. They are involved in the Cherry Street Mission Ministries’ Life Revitalization Center and Call Center certification training program and the ProMedica Ebeid Institute employment training.

Veterans Matter, founded by Ken Leslie to house 35 local homeless veterans in Toledo, has expanded to house more than 2,200 veterans in 20 states. The program is part of 1Matters.org, a Toledo-based nonprofit to help the homeless achieve financial and domestic autonomy. Locally, 1Matters is known for the annual Tent City, which is slated for Oct. 19-21.

Thanks go to sponsors including Meredith Party Rentals, WQQO-FM Q 105.5, and Park Inn by Radisson.

THE 53rd Crosby Festival of the Arts presented by Toledo GROWs was at Toledo Botanical Garden. The show, noted as Ohio’s oldest outdoor juried art festival, featured works by more than 200 artists from across the country. There were pottery, metal works, paintings, jewelry, clothing, glass and wood sculptures, and more for the estimated 10,000 attendees to consider.

The show ran Saturday and Sunday amid the rain. But those in the know who paid $100 each attended the Friday Preview Party to get first dibs on the art. Some 350 guests, many with umbrellas, browsed and shopped as they sipped and noshed from four food tents scattered throughout the garden on the rainy night.

Guests in the Nick & Nino’s wood-fired pizza tent with the Toledo Spirits gin garden bar and Clos Du Bois wine, beer, and cocktail bar were treated to tunes by Moss in the Attic. Meanwhile, the Wholly Toledo! Barbershop Quartet serenaded shoppers en route to other tents and art booths.

The Toledo Spirits small craft distillery offered the Bees Knees concoction of honey and gin produced by bees and herbs from Toledo GROWs gardens. Molly Thompson just couldn’t resist tasting the brew.

So Sweet Pastries and fruit, Maddie & Bella Coffee Roasters, and Sinful Toffee offered desserts. Balance Pan-Asian Grille bubble tea cart and Eric’s Ice Cream Factory boozy milkshakes offered Asian fare and a few spiked spirits, which Jim Moore vowed were tasty. Deet’s BBQ gave guests some down-home eats washed down with the Truth beer, wine, and cocktail bar.

Strolling about were Paul and Amy Radon, Georgianne Czerniak, Brent and Pam Cousino, Laurie Gross and son Sam Gross, Mark and Marcia Rubini, Scott and Judy Potter, Caroline and Scott McMann, Tom McHugh and wife Jeannie Hylant, Marv and Nancy Robon, Tom and Marlene Uhler, Julie and John Payeff, Kristy Myers and Jonathan Farrell, and Dan and Jean Green. Joan Browne Kose bought so much she had a stash piled for pickup.

About $80,000 is the expected amount raised for Toledo GROWs for work in education, community gardening, and urban agriculture.

The Toledo GROWs gardens provide healthy food for local residents while beautifying neighborhoods. People of all ages participate in hands-on education and volunteerism at the 2½-acre urban farm. It also has a network of growers from 130-plus community gardens.

Thanks go to the community partners including Yark Automotive Group, Barkan & Robon, The Andersons, Dana Inc., Owens Corning, Mercy Health, HCR ManorCare, Meijer, KeyBank, Toledo Tent & Party Rentals, Heidelberg Distributing Co., and Pepsi. WGTE-FM Public Radio, iHeart Radio, Toledo Detroit Outdoor Advertising, The Blade, Buckeye Broadband, and WTVG-TV, Channel 13, also contributed.

For information, call 419-720-8714 or visit toledogrows.org.

HERE’S hoping for clear skies for all of the area fireworks parties and family gatherings. Have a happy Fourth of July! And remember to don patriotic attire and fly your flag in appreciation of our freedoms.

Barbara Hendel is The Blade's Society Editor. Contact her at bhendel@theblade.com or call 419-724-6124.