Toledo council candidates interact in Blade forum

Themes that emerged from the two hours of Q-and-A held at The Blade’s conference room focused heavily on neighborhood revitalization, but also ventured into how to regionalize water distribution, rebuild city infrastructure, where to locate a new Lucas County jail, and other topics.

“I would label infrastructure as our biggest concern,” said endorsed Democratic challenger Nick Komives. “If we don't fix our streets — which we've been doing a stellar job of lately — we're going to be in a whole lot of trouble. We have to update our building codes and all the things that are tied into infrastructure.”

Rob Ludeman, an incumbent endorsed Republican and a realtor, said promoting home ownership is a key to adding strength to local communities.

“We’ve been through a terrible recession in Toledo. Fifty-five percent of the city is rental property. I would like to see the city go the other direction with home ownership. With that you’re going to see school systems prosper because you’re not going to see people moving so often,” Mr. Ludeman said.

Kurt Young, a recently appointed councilman who is endorsed by the Democratic Party, said Toledo should follow a model of having a strong neighborhood association and block watch in every neighborhood.

“Look at filling some vacant store fronts. Marry up entrepreneurs and landlords willing to work with us,” said Mr. Young, a self-employed lawyer.

Clyde Phillips, Jr., a self-employed businessman and Democrat, said vacant lots undermine neighborhood pride.

“We need to have structures and businesses where you don’t have to travel outside your city,” Mr. Phillips said. “The vacant lots are terrible. If you can stand on one street and see over to three other streets without going to the corner, that’s pretty bad.”

Patricia Robinson, an endorsed Republican who moved to Toledo in 2011, said there needs to be better linkage between City Hall and the people.

“What brings back peace in the streets is when the citizens feel engaged with their leaders and the leaders are engaging with them. If you don’t have a decent place to live, it kind of impacts how you feel about your city.”

Endorsed Republican Alfonso Narvaez said he volunteers on a regular basis cleaning up vacant lots and parks in the north end, and said the city can’t stay ahead of the problem.

“The city’s outmanned when it comes to our parks. There are too many parks and not enough crews to keep them clean,” Mr. Narvaez said. He cited as an exception Jamie Farr park, which was filled with city trucks the day before Toledo native and TV star Jamie Farr was honored recently.

Gary Johnson, an endorsed Democrat, argued that crime and making the city look and feel safe is the key to attracting businesses to the city.

“Crime is probably the No. 1 issue. If we can’t reduce the crime, the drug abuse, we won't have people wanting to be in the city. If we can light up our city, make our city safe, then I think we can attract small business,” Mr. Johnson said.

Sam Melden, an endorsed Democrat, called for a more uniform way of organizing neighborhoods to promote neighborliness, possibly through something he called a “neighbor institute.”

“How do we begin to collaborate with all the neighbors to build up what I call the art of neighboring, get people on out their front porch and meeting their neighbors,” he said, adding that the revitalization of downtown is not being felt in the neighborhoods.

Harvey Savage, an endorsed Democrat and director of a central city soup kitchen, said poverty is the biggest issue facing the city.

“We have seen very little done to alleviate poverty. Children don't learn coming out of poverty neighborhoods at the level others do,” Mr. Savage said. “We're not bringing people up out of poverty. The government is backing off. It's not doing what it’s supposed to do.”

Cecelia Adams, an incumbent endorsed Democrat and former Toledo school board member, said education is the key to everything.

“We have a school district that the city needs to get behind. All of our educational institutions need more support. We have to try to make sure our people are better educated,” Ms. Adams said.

Incumbent Councilman Sandy Spang, an independent, used a medical term for what ails Toledo: failure to thrive.

“I've learned how really holistic our problems are. You could say the issue of poverty is absolutely a symptom of failure to thrive — education, infrastructure,” Ms. Spang said. “We need to liberate resources so we can address today's problem. We have a budget that reflects the priorities of the past.”

Councilman Larry Sykes, an endorsed incumbent, unveiled a proposal to open three new central city police substations.

“Decentralize our police department and put them out there. We need to get our police out in the community. Befriend those individuals who trust them and they will tell on who's doing the crime,” Mr. Sykes said.

He labeled lead and its health effect on children as the city’s biggest challenge.

