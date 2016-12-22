Falcons let lead slip away in 3rd quarter

BOWLING GREEN — The Bowling Green State University women’s basketball team got an early start on its Christmas break.

Unfortunately, the Falcons left a little early.

BG was missing in action in the second half of its contest against Cleveland State Wednesday, and the Vikings took advantage to claim a 64-56 victory at the Stroh Center.

“I think any game you play before the holiday is a toss-up,” Bowling Green coach Jennifer Roos said. “It’s about who wants to be there, and whose bags are already packed and is on Christmas break.

“It’s a trap game, and we fell into that trap — especially in the third quarter.”

Cleveland State pounded the Falcons 26-12 in that period, turning BG’s 29-23 halftime lead into a 49-41 deficit the home team could not overcome.

“We came out really flat in the third quarter, and they came out really good,” said Carly Santoro, who led the Falcons with 15 points. “We had some missed layups, turnovers, and a couple fouls, and that got their momentum going — and really slowed us down.

“We had a lead, but if felt like it was gone in a couple of seconds.”

Bowling Green (4-7) had nine different players score, but Santoro was the only one to finish in double figures with her 15 points and 15 rebounds.

Khayla Livingston finished with 18 points to lead Cleveland State (5-6), which also got 17 from Jade Ely, 14 from Nicolete Newman and 10 from Ashanti Abshaw.

A closely played first quarter saw neither team lead by more than four points, with the Falcons holding a 15-12 advantage. Bowling Green held its advantage in the second quarter and led 29-23 at the break.

But Cleveland State wiped out BG’s six-point halftime lead by scoring the first 14 points of the third quarter, with Livingston producing five and Ely four. Maddie Cole made a free throw at 5:48 for the Falcons’ first point, only to see the Vikings score the next five.

By the period’s end, CSU had made 8 of 15 shots from the floor, but its big advantage was an 8-for-12 effort from the foul line. The Vikings also turned the ball over just two times.

“They were attacking really hard,” Santoro said. “They were going to the glass hard, moving well, and cutting well.

“They came out as a whole different team in the second half.”

Meanwhile Bowling Green was 4-for-15 from the floor (26.7 percent) and just 1-of-4 from the foul line with six turnovers.

“We had a handful of turnovers in that stretch,” Roos said. “We had some silly fouls, and got beat off the dribble at times.

“We couldn’t get a stop when we needed it, and we couldn’t get a score when we needed it.”

The Falcons did make one run in the fourth quarter, scoring 10 straight points thanks in part to 3-pointers by Oak Harbor native Andrea Cecil and Sydney Lambert.

When Rachel Myers made a pair of free throws with 2:37 on the clock, Cleveland State’s lead had shrunk to 56-53.

But on the next possession Livingston made a 3 at the end of the shot clock that seemed to take the life out of the Falcons.

“Last year they set a school record for 3-pointers made, so we wanted to limit their 3’s,” Roos said. “But [this year], they … worked the ball with their motion offense and got a lot of fouls.”

Myers made a jumper on BG’s next possession, but Livingston made 3 of 4 free throws in the final minute to hold the Falcons off.

It did not help that Bowling Green, who now have lost three of their last four, saw a contest Sunday at South Dakota State canceled because of travel difficulties.

“For us not having played for 10 days, I knew there was going to be some rust,” Roos said. “Our kids were eager to get back on the court, but it was a tough combination between the stereotypical holiday game and us having some rust.”

NOTES: Santoro’s double-double of 15 points and 15 rebounds was her third this season. ... Senior Abby Siefker finished with 10 rebounds, her fifth double-digit rebounding effort this season.

Contact John Wagner at: jwagner@theblade.com, 419-724-6481 or on Twitter @jwagnerblade.