5-star defensive end Chris Hinton commits to Michigan

ANN ARBOR — Michigan has experienced a recent surge in commitments, and the latest pledge could be the most important.
Five-star defensive end Chris Hinton announced on Twitter he will be a Wolverine. The Atlanta product, a member of the class of 2019, is the No. 1-ranked player at his position and the ninth-ranked overall recruit in the country.
Hinton, 6-foot-4 and 265 pounds, is the second five-star defensive end in Michigan's 2019 recruiting class. He picked Michigan over Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson, North Carolina, and Stanford.
