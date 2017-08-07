Monday, Aug 07, 2017
5-star defensive end Chris Hinton commits to Michigan

Top-ranked player at his position in class of 2019

ANN ARBOR — Michigan has experienced a recent surge in commitments, and the latest pledge could be the most important.

Five-star defensive end Chris Hinton announced on Twitter he will be a Wolverine. The Atlanta product, a member of the class of 2019, is the No. 1-ranked player at his position and the ninth-ranked overall recruit in the country.

Hinton, 6-foot-4 and 265 pounds, is the second five-star defensive end in Michigan's 2019 recruiting class. He picked Michigan over Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson, North Carolina, and Stanford.

