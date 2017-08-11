Five headaches awaiting the UT football offense

MAC West opponents will be tasked with slowing down the high-powered Toledo offense this season. Here is a look at five of the best MAC West defenders that Toledo will face:

1) DL — Joe Ostman, Central Michigan: Ostman is one of the top returning sack artists in the MAC. He was a second-team All-MAC performer last season when he recorded nine sacks. A big senior year should be in store for the talented pass rusher.

2) DL — Anthony Wimbush, Ball State: Wimbush is another good pass rusher. He was a third-team All-MAC performer last season after recording 8 1/2 sacks and 24 tackles.

3) LB — Robert Spillane, Western Michigan: Spillane will be one of the leaders on the Broncos defense. A second-team All-MAC selection last season, Spillane racked up 10 1/2 tackles for loss, 7.9 tackles per game and three sacks.

4) DB — Darius Phillips, Western Michigan: Phillips was perhaps one of the most complete players in the conference last season. Not only was he first-team All-MAC as a defensive back, but he was also named the MAC special teams player of the year. He intercepted four passes last season and averaged 10.6 yards per punt return and 23.2 yards per kickoff return. He returned one punt and one kickoff for a touchdown.

5) DB — Shawun Lurry, Northern Illinois: Lurry was a second-team All-MAC selection at cornerback last season. He broke up 11 passes and tallied three interceptions. His 1.40 passes defended per game was the second-best average in the conference. As a sophomore, Lurry led FBS with nine interceptions