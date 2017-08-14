Toledo players relax, take in beauty, history of Florence

University of Toledo sophomore center Luke Knapke documents the men’s basketball team’s trip through Italy for The Blade.

After spending the last three days in Rome, we traveled to Florence and it was amazing to see the difference in the two cities. Florence is much smaller but is still filled with a tremendous amount of history.

We arrived early in the afternoon and saw a statue of David, who fought Goliath and was created by Michelangelo in the early 1500s. We also learned that Florence was a much bigger city than Rome in the 1500s and was the birthplace of the Renaissance with Michelangelo, da Vinci, and Raphael living in the city at that time.

We also toured the medieval tower of the powerful Medici family who controlled Florence in the 1500s. I was able to walk up over 400 steps to the top and see an amazing view of the city of Florence that I will never forget. It was a relaxing day compared to our time in Rome and now we will get ready for our third game of our trip on Monday.

