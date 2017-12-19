OSU's Alexander will not play for team again

COLUMBUS — A knee injury will prevent tight end A.J. Alexander from ever playing again at Ohio State, the school said Tuesday in a release.
Ohio State tight end A.J. Alexander hoists wide receiver Curtis Samuel after Samuel's touchdown in a 2016 game at Maryland. Alexander suffered a knee injury last summer and will not play for OSU again.
Alexander — whose most famous moment at Ohio State was throwing the block in front of quarterback J.T. Barrett on the disputed fourth-down play against Michigan in 2016 — suffered a serious knee injury before the 2017 season and did not play at all during the season.
A sophomore from Burke, Va., Alexander was a contributor during the 2016 season, mostly as a blocker. He also caught four passes for 27 yards.
Unfortunately for Alexander and the Buckeyes, the knee injury will prevent Alexander from suiting up at Ohio State again.
Alexander was a three-star recruit as a high school player, according to 247Sports, and was the 15th overall tight end in the class of 2015.
Ohio State said that Alexander will be placed on a medical scholarship, which honors the terms of a normal football scholarship, but does not count as one of the team’s 85 scholarships.
