QB Milton signs with UM; Wolverines flip German DE

ANN ARBOR — Shea Patterson’s transfer didn’t appear to scare off either of Michigan’s two quarterback recruits.

Joe Milton, a four-star from Orlando, signed with the Wolverines Wednesday on college football’s first-ever early signing day. Milton, who will enroll in January, wasted little time making his decision official — he was the third player to send his national letter of intent to UM, doing so at 8:48 a.m.

Fellow quarterback commit Kevin Doyel, the Gatorade Player of the Year in n Washington, D.C., remains a firm Michigan commit, even though he will wait until the traditional February date to sign. Ironically, Ole Miss is one of his strongest suitors.

Wednesday presented an entirely new set of rules for the college football world. There was an air of mystery for everyone — coaches, players, fans, the media. No one truly knew what to expect.

The first surprise for Michigan came from halfway around the world.

German defensive end Julius Welschof, who committed to Georgia Tech in October, flipped to Michigan, saying on Twitter, “It was a hard decision. I stayed up last night until 3 in the morning. I was thinking about every scenario, what’s best for me.”

The 6-foot-6, 248-pound Welschof’s goal is to make it to the NFL, a path he believes can be achieved at Michigan.

The Wolverines expect to sign 17 members of its 2018 recruiting class Wednesday.