Sanford scores 20 as Toledo pulls away

CLEVELAND — Jaelan Sanford hit four 3-pointers and scored 20 points as Toledo pulled away in the second half Saturday to defeat Cleveland State 77-62.
There were seven ties and 15 lead changes, the last coming with 10 minutes, 47 seconds to go when Nate Navigato made two free throws to start an 11-2 run for the Rockets. Navigato’s 3-pointer made it 56-48 with 7:08 to play.
After the last lead change, Toledo (7-5) made 15 of 20 baskets and Cleveland State (3-9) was 3-of-12 before scoring twice in the closing minute.
Navigato had 13 points and Luke Knapke and Willie Jackson added 12 each for the Rockets, who made 7 of 11 on 3s and shot 71 percent (17 of 24) in the second half. Knapke hit all five of his shots and Navigato was 3-of-4 from 3-point range after halftime.
Tyree Appleby had 15 points, Stefan Kenic 13, and Dontel Highsmith 12 for the Vikings.
Toledo is at Penn Dec. 29 to finish its non-league schedule before beginning Mid-American Conference play Jan. 2 at Buffalo.
