Playoff snub behind them, Buckeyes turn to USC

COLUMBUS — As the confetti fell at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and Ohio State celebrated its Big Ten championship, the Buckeyes sincerely thought they were going to the College Football Playoff.

When the committee chose Alabama over OSU the next day, the Buckeyes were crushed — but they received the next-best thing.

The Cotton Bowl is a not a playoff game this season, but Ohio State’s meeting with Southern California has all the makings of a big game: two conference champions, NFL-caliber talent on both rosters, and two storied programs meeting for the first time in eight years.

“I think at the end of the day, everyone just knows it’s a big-time game,” Buckeyes receiver Parris Campbell said. “That’s what we’re made for, that’s what we’re built for, that’s what we dream of. So at the end of the day it’s a big-time game. We’ve got to go win it.”

The Buckeyes and the Trojans have not met in the postseason since 1985, but the two programs have a long history. Ohio State played USC nine times in the Woody Hayes era, including three consecutive matchups in the Rose Bowl from 1973-75.

Ohio State's Dan Herron tries to get past USC's C.J. Gable during the team's most recent meeting in 2009. The Buckeyes have not beaten USC since 1974. BLADE/JEREMY WADSWORTH Enlarge

Ohio State has not beaten USC since 1974, as the Trojans have won the past seven meetings, including both legs of a home-and-home series in 2008 and 2009.

But for both two-loss conference champions, the Cotton Bowl pairing carried extra significance.

“When you talk about a USC-Ohio State matchup, I think everybody in college football was excited,” Trojans coach Clay Helton said.

Ohio State’s biggest focus is stopping a USC offense that features one of the top running back-quarterback combinations in college football. Running back Ronald Jones is just short of 1,500 yards entering the game, while quarterback Sam Darnold is projected as a high NFL draft pick if he chooses to leave school early.

“Their running back is ridiculous,” Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said. “I finally had a chance to really watch him. And very good receivers, and the quarterback is obviously going to be a top two or three draft pick in the NFL. So that's the biggest issue we're dealing with.”

Ohio State (11-2) finished No. 5 in the final CFP rankings, just outside of the playoff, while USC (11-2) moved up to eighth after its victory against Stanford in the Pac-12 championship game.

While OSU wanted a place in the top four, playoff disappointment eventually gave way to bowl excitement for the Buckeyes.

“We know that we have a big team, USC, waiting on the other side who really [doesn’t] care about that,” Buckeyes defensive tackle Tracy Sprinkle said. “So we know we got to be prepared and go out there and give it our all in order to bring this university another win.”

Ohio State landed in Dallas on Saturday and spent Christmas practicing for the game.

The best present of all, Meyer said, would be a 12th win.

“We'll find out on the 29th of December what I asked for,” Meyer said. “I hope we get it.”

Contact Nicholas Piotrowicz at: npiotrowicz@theblade.com, 419-724-6110, or on Twitter @NickPiotrowicz.