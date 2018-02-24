BGSU hockey beats Huntsville, places third in WCHA

Bowling Green's Ryan Bednard, shown in a game earlier this season, recorded a shutout for the Falcons in Saturday's win over Alabama Huntsville. Blade Enlarge

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Ryan Bednard stopped all 23 shots he faced Saturday to lead Bowling Green State University to a 3-0 victory against Alabama Huntsville in a Western Collegiate Hockey Association contest played at the Von Braun Center.

The Falcons split their weekend series with the Chargers, after suffering a 3-2 loss Friday.

No. 15 Bowling Green finished the WCHA regular season in third place with 58 points thanks to a 17-6-5-2 league record. BG collected its fourth consecutive 20-win season and is 20-10-6 heading into the playoffs.

The Chargers are 11-21-2 overall and 10-16-2-1 in WCHA play.

The Falcons scored all the goals they would need to win the game in the first period, as Connor Ford got his seventh goal of the season at 9:49, followed by a goal by Brett D’Andrea at 15:35.

Mitch McLain scored a power-play goal just 55 seconds into the second, and Bednard made it stand up to claim his second shutout win this season.

Jordan Uhelski finished with 28 saves for Alabama Huntsville.

The Falcons will host the sixth-seeded team — which has yet to be determined — in a best-of-3 first-round playoff series at the Slater Family Ice Arena on Friday and Saturday, with a third game March 4 if necessary.

Contact John Wagner at: jwagner@theblade.com, 419-724-6481, or on Twitter @jwagnerblade.