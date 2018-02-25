For Adrian College hockey, it's championship or bust

ADRIAN, Mich. — At this stage of the season, there is no point in Adrian College trying to ignore the elephant in the rink.

When Monday’s USCHO rankings are released, Adrian will have held the No. 1 ranking for a program-record six consecutive weeks and will enter March on a 16-game winning streak, the last notable in a season full of them.

The top-ranked Bulldogs’ NCAA hockey team is not dancing around the championship question. As the Bulldogs prepare for next month’s NCAA Division III tournament, nothing has changed about their aspirations: This season is championship or bust.

“I think any time you’re ranked No. 1 for this long, it’s something special in itself,” Adrian captain Mathew Thompson said. “It’s something we try not to look too much into, but when you string the amount of wins together that we have, it’s bound to happen. There’s a different vibe.”

Adrian College captain Mathew Thompson is second on the team in points for a Bulldogs team ranked No. 1. Adrian College Enlarge

The past month has only added to a thought this could be the year for an Adrian program that has come agonizing close to winning a national championship during its 11 years of existence.

Adrian is one win away from winning the Northern College Hockey Association’s Harris Cup for the eighth time, and the Bulldogs have been in seven of the past eight NCAA tournaments, which includes three appearances in the Frozen Four and a one-goal loss in the 2011 championship game.

The Bulldogs’ current seniors have been eliminated by the eventual champion three years in a row, most notably falling in overtime in their semifinal game against Norwich last season.

Unlike junior hockey or the professional ranks, the NCAA tournament offers no second chances. One bad giveaway, one irregular bounce, or one hot opposing goaltender can decide an entire season.

Adrian’s history to this point has been full of teams who narrowly missed out on postseason fortune. A host of nationally relevant Adrian teams have ended their season on the wrong end of the single-elimination drama.

“They haunt me every frickin’ night,” said fourth-year Bulldogs coach Adam Krug, who played on Adrian’s first team in 2007.

“When I lay down at night, it’s one of the last things I think about outside of my wife and kids, and in the morning it’s the first thing I’m thinking about, too: When can I get to the rink and work with these guys to make sure those little things don’t happen again?”

A month before the NCAA champion will be decided in Lake Placid, N.Y., Adrian feels its current team has something special about it. The Bulldogs are 24-4, and have allowed one or zero goals in 10 of their past 16 wins.

Adrian returned a whopping 23 of 26 players from last year’s Frozen Four team. Twelve players have double-digit points and nobody on the roster has a negative plus-minus.

“We look around right now and everybody is pulling on the rope the same way,” Adrian goaltender Kevin Entmaa said. “We’re just excited to see what happens in front of us here.”

Unlike a number of start-up programs, Adrian found success almost immediately.

Under former coach Ron Fogarty — whom Division I Princeton hired in 2014 — Adrian found an instant recruiting base near its campus, which has continued under Krug. Currently, 22 of the Bulldogs’ 26 players are from Michigan or nearby Ontario.

More than a dozen former Adrian players have played professionally, most in the ECHL, and its success continued for more than a decade and through a coaching change.

“A lot of times, you’re coming in to clean up somebody’s mess because the coach before got fired. Not here,” Krug said. “I walked in because the coach did a great job and moved on and moved up the ladder.”

In its 11th year, Adrian is hoping its sustained competitiveness finally will lead to the prize it has sought most since its inception.

“We’ve been to the NCAA tournament so many times, to not get it done hurts, but it’s keeps you extra motivated,” Krug said.

Everything has gone well to this point, but Krug said his team ultimately will be judged on where it finishes a month from now.

While the No. 1 ranking is nice for the school, he said, timing is all that matters.

“It’s great for recruiting and it’s great for the school to have [No. 1] attached to you, but it doesn’t mean anything to us in that dressing room right now,” Krug said. “We want to be No. 1 on March 25.”

