UT men's basketball picks up commitment from Etherington

The University of Toledo men’s basketball team got a commitment from class of 2019 small forward Aaron Etherington on Monday.

Etherington, a 6-foot-6 wing from Hamilton Southeastern High School in Fishers, Indiana, was a target of several Mid-American Conference schools including Ohio, Buffalo, and Ball State. He also had an offer from the University of Evansville.

Etherington is the second verbal commitment in the 2019 class for Toledo, after the Rockets got a pledge from West Bloomfield, Mich., guard Donavan Moore.

