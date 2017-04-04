Staring down sexism: Fearless Girl should stay

You’ve heard this story before. A girl shows up somewhere girls haven’t been before, causing a commotion. First we argue about what she has to say. Then we argue about whether she has a right to stay.

Fearless Girl, the 50-inch bronze statue by artist Kristen Visbal, popped up in New York City on March 8. Her arrival coincided with International Women’s Day and the Women’s March on Washington. The girl defiantly thrusting her chest out with her hands on her hips and her ponytail blowing in the breeze is staring down another piece of famous New York art, the Charging Bull of Wall Street.

Fearless Girl was commissioned by an investment firm, State Street Global Advisors. The Boston-based company wanted to draw attention to the lack of women on corporate boards. Initially, the company’s temporary permit from New York City allowed Fearless Girl to stay just five days.

Tourists and New Yorkers alike swooned over Fearless Girl, snapping selfies and heralding her appearance as a clever and welcome nod to girl power. How do you not want a photo with her? The only problem is you can’t get a photo of her serenely determined face and the bull charging in one shot. You’ll need to make a Facebook album to cover all the angles.

First, New York City extended Fearless Girl’s permit for 30 days. As that deadline approached, however, Fearless Girl’s popularity had hardly waned, and city officials have agreed she can stay until at least February.

Fearless Girl immediately drew the obligatory blowback, not just from the unimaginative sexist clowns, but from some who said Fearless Girl represented the “wrong kind” of feminism. Encouraging more women to join the ranks of corporate boards and Wall Street firms is “corporate feminism,” some complained. Pushing little girls to aspire to sit in the same board rooms in the same power suits and pursue the same greed-is-good agendas as the boys is a bad plan for girls and for Wall Street, they said.

You could argue feminism means girls have the same right to be economy-crashing, no-consequence-facing weasels as boys. But you could also argue, less sarcastically, that one reason we need more women in positions of power on Wall Street is that diversity can’t hurt the odds of transforming the culture there. We should give that a try.

Since it appeared in 1989, the Charging Bull has been the symbol of that Wall Street culture. That statue’s creator, Arturo Di Modica installed the 7,100-pound, 11-foot bull in 1989 — without permission or permit — along Wall Street. This came in the wake of the 1987 stock market crash, and in the years since, it has been interpreted as everything from a symbol of the market’s hard-charging recovery in the late ’80s to a symbol of Wall Street greed, to an icon of New York City itself.

The bull was so popular that instead of removing the unpermitted work, New York moved it to a more suitable space in the Financial District, where it’s been ever since. Sound familiar?

Mr. Di Modica has complained that Fearless Girl was a corporate stunt, an “advertising trick.” Yes, congratulations, you’ve interpreted it correctly, Mr. Di Modica. First of all, what’s wrong with that? Secondly, since when can’t advertising be art? And why would that mean Fearless Girl should go?

What’s really galling about Mr. Di Modica’s objection to Fearless Girl is that he acts as if the guy who created a piece of guerilla art installed without permission and meant to symbolize American consumerist-driven greed is somehow so high-minded as to be diminished by this girl and her message. Get real.

He’s arguing that without the bull, Fearless Girl wouldn’t mean anything. He’s not wrong about that. Without the bull, we wouldn’t need the girl. And Fearless Girl should stay.

Wynne Everett is a member of The Blade’s editorial board.