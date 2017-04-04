Former Toledo attorney, 2 others sentenced in fraud case

A former Toledo attorney and two others were sentenced today in U.S. District Court for conspiring to draw up a fake will to steal the $2.1 million estate of a retired city of Toledo employee.

Judge James Carr imposed a sentence of nine years and three months on Susan Pioch, 61, of Toledo. She was the attorney who executed the phony will in Lucas County Probate Court that named Margaret McKnight as the sole beneficiary of Martin Fewlas' estate.

McKnight, 43, the tenant of Mr. Fewlas's duplex on Broadway in South Toledo, was sentenced to four years in prison. Her boyfriend, Kurt Mallory, 53, was sentenced to eight and-a-half years in federal prison.

All three were convicted one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and mail fraud, 21 counts of bank fraud, seven counts of mail fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft.

Pioch, McKnight and Mallory were convicted on additional counts of money laundering. McKnight was convicted on an additional count of structuring cash withdrawals, three tax counts and seven counts of causing a financial institution to fail to file a required report.