Man pleads not guilty in Tokes death

COLUMBUS — Brian Lee Golsby kept his head down for most of his arraignment Monday as he pleaded not guilty to 18 felony charges stemming from the February murder of 21-year-old Monclova Township native Reagan Delaney Tokes and six Columbus robberies.

Franklin County Common Pleas Magistrate Mark Petrucci ordered Golsby held without bond. He is accused of abducting Ms. Tokes on the night of Feb. 8 as she walked to her car after leaving work at the Bodega Cafe in Columbus’ Short North neighborhood.

The spot is not far from the Ohio State University campus, where she was to graduate this spring.

She was forced to withdraw $60 from an automated banking machine in German Village in south Columbus, was raped, and was then shot twice in the head. The shooting is believed to have occurred near the entrance of Scioto Grove Metro Park in the nearby suburb of Grove City, where her body was found.

Members of Ms. Tokes’ family attended the arraignment. County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien said they plan to be there every step of the way.

A recent parolee after serving nearly six years in prison for robbery and attempted rape, Golsby had been assigned to a halfway house and was wearing an electronic monitoring ankle device.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction does not monitor such devices in real time, so police only were able to retroactively trace his steps once they were alerted that his DNA was allegedly discovered on a cigarette butt found in Ms. Tokes’ abandoned car.

The GPS data showed him wandering the Short North neighborhood for nearly an hour before Ms. Tokes was kidnapped, leading investigators to believe she was a random victim.

The family did not speak to reporters after the arraignment but did release a statement over the weekend.

“We cling to our steadfast faith for the strength and guidance to persevere for justice, no matter how difficult the journey is,” it read. “In addition, we will continue to seek out and fight for change to the system. Based on the facts, the system is severely broken. Our daughter suffered and lost her life as a result.”

Mr. O’Brien said after the arraignment that he believes the Tokes family’s reference to the system being “severely broken” referred to the fact that the GPS monitoring didn’t lead to Golsby’s apprehension sooner in the days before the murder.

“I know there was a concern by [Ms. Tokes’ father, Toby] and Mrs. Tokes about the habitation at the halfway house as well as what kind of monitoring was occurring,” he said.

The GPS record retroactively placed Golsby in the area of each of the robberies at about the time the 911 calls was made. Mr. O’Brien said he didn’t believe he would have been able to get an indictment in the robberies absent that GPS record.

“They have a fair number of people on these ankle monitors…,” Mr. O’Brien said. “Not all parolees coming out on a robbery and attempted rape are placed on a monitor or put in a halfway house, so I understood that they did that because of his homeless status and his record.

“They do not monitor that in real time,” he said. “It is done to deter further misconduct by the offender, and it’s done so there’s a historical record for a parole violation, or, for as in this case, with new crimes we were able to go back.”

He said there was evidence that Golsby may have tried to disable his ankle device.

Golsby faces six counts of aggravated murder, each tied to specifications that could make him eligible for the death penalty and various kidnapping, rape, aggravated robbery, tampering with evidence, and weapon charges in connection with Ms. Tokes’ death.

As for the other robberies, he faces multiple counts of aggravated robbery and kidnapping. He allegedly used a gun, a knife, and his own strength to kidnap the robbery victims, men and women. The last robbery occurred the night before Ms. Tokes’ disappearance.

Ms. Tokes had been a four-year varsity tennis player at Anthony Wayne High School.

“We are and always will be beyond devastated by the tragic loss of our beautiful, precious Reagan,” her family said in its statement. “Nothing for our family will ever be the same again. This situation has impacted our lives forever, and our hearts are broken.”

