2 Toledo men get prison for assault on black man

Two Toledo men who pleaded guilty last year to violating the federal Hate Crimes Act for attacking a black man outside his Lagrange Street home were sent to prison today.

Charles Butler, Jr., 34, of the 1000 block of North Michigan Street was sentenced to seven years in prison by U.S. District Court Judge Jeffrey Helmick, while Robert Paschalis, 25, of the same address was sentenced to two years in prison.

Paschalis and Butler assaulted Adrian Williams as he was loading items into his pickup truck May 18. They used a racial epithet in confronting Mr. Williams, who suffered an orbital fracture and damage to his right eye.

Both men turned and apologized to Mr. Williams before they were sentenced. Butler, a self-professed white supremacist, also told the court he has rejected the racist views that led him to attack Mr. Williams.

“I want to believe you when you tell me you have disavowed white supremacy,” Judge Helmick said. “I hope that's true. I simply don't know.”