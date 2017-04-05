Driver indicted in crash that killed 3 in Jerusalem Twp.

A North Carolina man who crashed into a car on North Cousino Road, killing three people, was indicted today by a Lucas County grand jury.

Alejandro Ramirez-Jaramillo, 26, of Asheboro, N.C, was indicted on six counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count of failure to stop after an accident.

Three counts allege he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, while three alternate counts allege he was reckless, said Jeff Lingo, chief of the special units division for the Lucas County Prosecutor’s Office.

“We have evidence to believe he was over the legal limit” for alcohol, Mr. Lingo said.

Investigators said Mr. Ramirez-Jaramillo was northbound on North Cousino Road in Jerusalem Township on March 26 when he failed to stop for a stop sign at Seaman Road and struck an eastbound car driven by Robin Shellhammer, 60, of Oregon.

Mr. Shellhammer along with his wife, Barbara Shellhammer, 56, and their daughter, Whitney Meinke, 33, of Curtice, were killed in the crash.

Mr. Ramirez-Jaramillo “walked away from the scene after the crash,” Mr. Lingo said, but was apprehended a short time later. He and two passengers in his van were treated for injuries.