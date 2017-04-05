Wednesday, Apr 05, 2017
Family of slain Sierah Joughin files lawsuit against Worley

James Worley, 57, is accused of abducting, killing Ms. Joughin last summer

    Sierah Joughin
    James Worley, 57, of rural Delta, is arraigned on charges including murder in the death of Sierah Joughin in the Fulton Common Pleas Court. September of 2016.

    James Dean Worley, 57, enters the Fulton County Common Pleas Courtroom where he was arraigned on a charge of aggravated murder in the in the death of Sierah Joughin. July of 2016.

WAUSEON – The man accused of abducting and killing Sierah Joughin, 20, last summer now faces a lawsuit from her family.

The wrongful-death suit filed today in Fulton County Common Pleas Court says James Worley, 57, of rural Delta is responsible for the death of Ms. Joughin.

The suit also accuses Worley of fraudulently transferring ownership of his property. Auditor records show Worley on Aug. 29 shifted ownership from himself to a trust in which he is the trustee.

A grand jury indicted Worley in the murder case Aug. 16.

Ms. Joughin, a University of Toledo student, went missing July 19 while riding her bicycle on a rural Fulton County road. Authorities found her remains three days later in a nearby cornfield. An autopsy determined she died from asphyxiation due to a plastic gag lodged in her mouth.

Worley's charges include aggravated murder, kidnapping, felonious assault, having weapons while under disability, and aggravated robbery. He is set for trial Jan. 16.

Mark Berling, who is representing Worley in his criminal case, declined comment. Worley has turned down interview requests from the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio near Stryker.

