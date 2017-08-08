Tuesday, Aug 08, 2017
Courts

Suspect in slaying accused of witness intimidation

    Terrence Singer is arraigned on March 9 in Toledo Municipal Court. He is accused of stabbing and killing Thomas Cauley.

    THE BLADE/DAVE ZAPOTOSKY
A Toledo man charged with stabbing his friend to death was indicted Monday on a new charge of intimidation.

Terrence L. Singer, 54, of the 2000 block of Robinwood Avenue was indicted by a Lucas County grand jury on the felony, which alleges that on July 20, he threatened a material witness in his pending criminal case.

 

RELATED: Bond set at $1 million for fatal stabbing suspect

Singer is charged in Lucas County Common Pleas Court with murder and aggravated robbery, both with specifications that allege he is a repeat violent offender, in the March 8 death of Thomas Cauley, 56.

Mr. Cauley was stabbed with a butcher knife in Singer’s Old West End apartment. Prosecutors allege Singer also stole property from Mr. Cauley.

