Toledo man with apparent foot fetish deemed competent to stand trial

A Toledo man accused of inappropriately touching women's feet as part of a fetish has been deemed competent to stand trial.

A Toledo Municipal Court judge made the ruling Tuesday in the case of Joseph Jones, 30, after an evaluation.

Mr. Jones of the 2500 block of Charlestown Avenue is charged with four counts of sexual imposition, three counts of menacing, and one count of aggravated menacing for incidents that involved four women. He has pleaded not guilty.

Authorities accuse him of repeatedly approaching women in stores, remarking on their shoes, and in two cases placing his hand inside their shoe and rubbing their feet. In the other two cases, authorities say, he persuaded the women to remove their shoes, after which he put their feet in his mouth and sucked their toes.

A trial in municipal court is set for Aug. 17. He was released on his own recognizance.

Mr. Jones has similar charges pending in Wood County Common Pleas Court.