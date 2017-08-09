South Toledo man faces up to 64 years for armed robberies

A local man charged in a string of armed robberies in South Toledo was found guilty Wednesday in Lucas County Common Pleas Court of crimes that could land him in prison for up to 64 years.

Nicholas Martinez, 23, of the 1000 block of Park Lane entered Alford pleas — not admitting guilt — and was found guilty by Judge Gary Cook of five counts of aggravated robbery, three of which have firearm specifications attached.

Lindsay Navarre, an assistant county prosecutor, told the court his crime spree began Dec. 8 with a hold-up at Vito's Pizza, 4317 Heatherdowns Blvd. Martinez then robbed three businesses on Jan. 5: Adams Pizza and Wings, 1032 N. Holland-Sylvania Rd.; the In and Out Mart, 2125 S. Byrne Rd., and Vito's Pizza, 2129 Reynolds Rd.

Two days later, on Jan. 5, Martinez held up the Oasis, 2531 S. Reynolds Rd., where he fired a shot into the ceiling, Ms. Navarre said.

Police responding to the robbery at the Oasis followed footprints in the snow to the nearby Motel 6 where they saw Martinez, with loose cash falling out of his pockets, coming down the stairs to the lobby. He was taken into custody.

Judge Cook scheduled sentencing for Aug. 30.

