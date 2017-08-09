Wood County man pleads guilty in fatal overdose

BOWLING GREEN — A Wood County man charged in the overdose death of a Bowling Green woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to a felony charge of corrupting another with drugs.

Brian Poulin, 24, who is being held in the Wood County jail, is to be sentenced Sept. 26 by Wood County Common Pleas Judge Alan Mayberry. Charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless homicide are to be dismissed at that time.

Both Poulin and Keith Morris, 37, of Bowling Green were indicted on charges alleging they provided the drugs that led to the Nov. 18 fentanyl overdose death of Trina Morris, 36. Keith Morris is to be sentenced Aug. 22 after he pleaded guilty June 20 to reckless homicide in his wife's death.