Man accused of killing neighbor's dog takes plea deal

Five-year-old black Labrador retriever named Savage was shot and killed by a neighbor before being hidden in a 55-gallon drum.

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — A Carroll Township man who admitted killing a neighbor’s dog and hiding the body accepted a plea deal offered by the dog’s owners.

Paul McKee, of West Toussaint North Road pleaded no contest Wednesday to disorderly conduct with persistence — a fourth-degree misdemeanor — in Ottawa County Municipal Court. He was originally charged with animal cruelty, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Mr. McKee shot and killed Savage, a 5-year-old black Labrador retriever, shortly before Christmas and hid the dog’s remains in a 55-gallon drum. He told police the wandering dog had barked and growled at him, so he went inside to retrieve a shotgun and shot the dog twice from his porch.

Owners Leslie Daniel and Craig Porath of North Benton-Carroll Road agreed to a plea deal because they did not want to deal with a trial and wanted to move on, Prosecutor James VanEerten said.

Ms. Daniel thanked the prosecutor and the community in a post on the “Justice for Savage” group on Facebook.

“I don't want the community to think we have given up our fight, but we are exhausted and are trying to move forward in the healthiest way possible,” she said, adding, “No punishment will bring Savage back.”

The terms of the plea deal include suspended jail time, 100 hours of community service, and a donation to an animal charity in lieu of restitution.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 11.