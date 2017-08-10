Man found guilty for playing part in death of 4-year-old Aaliyah Smith

A Toledo man whose girlfriend is serving life in prison for killing a 4-year-old girl was found guilty Thursday of playing a part in the child's death.

Tyrone Hooks, 52, of the 1000 block of Shadowlawn Drive entered an Alford plea — not admitting guilt — and was found guilty of endangering children, a third-degree felony, by Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Ruth Ann Franks. As part of a plea agreement, a more serious charge of permitting child abuse is to be dismissed.

The judge told Hooks he faces up to three years in prison when he is sentenced Aug. 29.

On July 27, Judge Franks sentenced Bridgett White, 25, to life in prison without the possibility of parole for causing the Nov. 22 death of Aaliyah Smith. White had entered Alford pleas and was found guilty of aggravated murder and endangering children for abusing and neglecting Aaliyah to the point of death.

Prosecutors said Hooks had taken in Aaliyah and her 8-year-old sister, who were in the legal custody of his stepdaughter, Shaqunia Williams. Hooks, who also is the father of the 8-year-old girl, was a truckdriver who was gone from his home for long periods of time and left the children in White's care.

Prosecutors said he ignored the callous text messages White had sent to him in the days leading up to the child's murder in which White admitted beating Aaliyah and told him if he didn't get Aaliyah out of the home soon, she would kill her.

Separately, Ms. Williams, 28, is charged with endangering children. Her case is set for trial Aug. 28.

