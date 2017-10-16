Maumee, municipal court at odds over audit

The city of Maumee and its municipal court have been at odds for years, and a deputy clerk's recent indictment for stealing thousands of dollars has only deepened the divide.

Jane Monroe, 55, was indicted on seven felonies earlier this month, ranging from theft in office, forgery, and tampering with records. She tendered a letter of retirement Oct. 1.

Judge Gary Byers and the court have insisted on using a private firm to conduct an audit, which Mayor Richard Carr opposes. City council held a special meeting Sept. 30 to hire the Auditor of State's Fraud Division to perform a separate audit.

The city's insurance will cover the cost — minus the deductible — of whichever entity the court chooses to do the audit, but will not cover the city’s review. Mayor Carr is frustrated Judge Byers refuses to go with the state, and believes that audit would be more comprehensive and beneficial to the city.

Mayor Carr provided council with an update at Monday night’s meeting at the request of councilman Dan Hazard, who is running against Judge Byers in next month’s election.

"We're going to proceed with the state because they can tell us why this happened and how it can be prevented," Mayor Carr said. "We've asked the state to come in to determine how this stuff could have gone on for 41 days without the court discovering it. Because they didn't discover it; our police went down and told them about it.

“There's not going to be anything in [the private audit] about why it was allowed to occur.”

Judge Byers has also maintained the court is not subject to public records requests, meaning the city may never know what the court's audit concludes. Any audit performed by the state would become public once finalized.

The court is proceeding with local firm Gilmore, Jasion, and Mahler for their own audit. The Blade filed a public records request with the Maumee Municipal Court last week for any preliminary documents that establish a scope or cost for the audit. Frank Frey, Maumee’s clerk of court, requested any documents be reviewed by a Lucas County Prosecutor.

As of Monday afternoon, no documents had been sent from the prosecutor to The Blade.

“I don’t know who those guys are,” Judge Byers told The Blade last week of the state’s investigators. “They’re welcome to look too, if they want. It’s not something we can wait for the government to do."

Mayor Carr said Monday he again asked the court to use the state auditor last Friday, but his request was denied. Emails provided by Mayor Carr to The Blade show Mr. Frey told city finance director Debra Cartledge Sept. 29 the court's private audit had begun.

However, Mayor Carr said Monday he believes that’s unlikely. He still hasn't seen a fee agreement from the court, and was told a letter of engagement has yet to be produced between the two sides.

Mayor Carr called the court's safeguards into question, which are different from the city's. City employees who write checks take the check and ledger to the finance director, who ensures the dollar amounts match. The assistant finance director then notifies the bank of the check number and amount.

"It couldn't happen within the city," Mayor Carr said. "If it did, the bank would notify us as soon as they cashed it. The court didn't know until the police told them."

Prosecutors believe Ms. Monroe wrote six checks between Aug. 11 and Sept. 20 totaling $25,100 to herself, and also stole cash. She then allegedly forged a signature on the checks and deposited them in her personal account.

Blade staff writer Zack Lemon contributed to this report.

Contact Jay Skebba at jskebba@theblade.com, 419-376-9414, or on Twitter @JaySkebbaBlade.