Toledo man sentenced to prison for shooting man during robbery

A Toledo man who shot a man with an AR-15 rifle during a robbery was sentenced Monday to 12 years in prison.

Gary Neely, Jr., 38, of the 1000 block of Moran Avenue, pleaded guilty Oct. 2 in Lucas County Common Pleas Court to felonious assault with a firearm specification, receiving stolen property, and having a weapon while under disability.

Judge Ruth Ann Franks reviewed what she called Neely's “very serious and dangerous record,” before imposing the prison term. Prosecutors had recommended a 10-year sentence as part of a plea agreement with Neely.

Neely and co-defendant, Rodney Quinn, Jr., 36, reportedly approached Shawn Green about 2:40 a.m. July 8 as he was asleep in a car near Nebraska Avenue and North Reynolds Road with the intention of robbing him. During the confrontation, Mr. Green was shot in the head.

The victim's aunt, Barbara Smith, said in an impact statement read by a victim's advocate that Mr. Green helped take care of her during her battle with cancer.

“Shawn is no longer the young man he was,” she said. “His eye is damaged. His face is twisted, and he cannot hear out of one of his ears.”

Judge Franks told Neely the victim had undergone two surgeries and was lucky to be alive.

“You're just as lucky because it would have been a murder and could have been charged as aggravated murder potentially,” she said.

Mr. Quinn's case is set for trial Nov. 28.

