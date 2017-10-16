Monday, Oct 16, 2017
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Courts

Toledo man sentenced to prison for shooting man during robbery

Victim shot in the head with AR-15 rifle

By  | BLADE STAFF WRITER
Published on
  • NEELY17

    Neely
  • n3franks-4

    Judge Ruth Ann Franks on the bench.

    THE BLADE/JETTA FRASER
    Buy This Image

A Toledo man who shot a man with an AR-15 rifle during a robbery was sentenced Monday to 12 years in prison.

Gary Neely, Jr., 38, of the 1000 block of Moran Avenue, pleaded guilty Oct. 2 in Lucas County Common Pleas Court to felonious assault with a firearm specification, receiving stolen property, and having a weapon while under disability.

Judge Ruth Ann Franks reviewed what she called Neely's “very serious and dangerous record,” before imposing the prison term. Prosecutors had recommended a 10-year sentence as part of a plea agreement with Neely.

Neely and co-defendant, Rodney Quinn, Jr., 36, reportedly approached Shawn Green about 2:40 a.m. July 8 as he was asleep in a car near Nebraska Avenue and North Reynolds Road with the intention of robbing him. During the confrontation, Mr. Green was shot in the head.

The victim's aunt, Barbara Smith, said in an impact statement read by a victim's advocate that Mr. Green helped take care of her during her battle with cancer.

“Shawn is no longer the young man he was,” she said. “His eye is damaged. His face is twisted, and he cannot hear out of one of his ears.”

Judge Franks told Neely the victim had undergone two surgeries and was lucky to be alive.

“You're just as lucky because it would have been a murder and could have been charged as aggravated murder potentially,” she said.

Mr. Quinn's case is set for trial Nov. 28.

Contact Jennifer Feehan at jfeehan@theblade.com or 419-213-2134.

Related Items , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2015 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…