Two Toledo brothers plead guilty in shooting that led to friend's murder

Brothers Rashawn Pickle, left, and Paul Pickle, right, leave their arraignment in Judge Dean Mandros' courtroom at Lucas County Common Pleas on June 30. The Blade

As prospective jurors were being interviewed for their trial Monday, two Toledo brothers charged in their friend's murder decided to plead guilty to lesser charges in Lucas County Common Pleas Court.

Paul Pickle, Jr., 26, and Rashawn Pickle, 25, both of the 1100 block of Upton Avenue pleaded guilty to felonious assault and participating in a criminal gang for a June 10 confrontation in which Kidon McCalebb, 21, was shot to death at a house in the 1100 block of Montrose Avenue.

Travon Smith, 24, is scheduled to go to trial Oct. 30 for murder in Mr. McCalebb's death, but the Pickles also were indicted for his murder on the theory that they showed up at the scene and started firing their weapons, which then led to Mr. McCalebb's death.

“We were never alleging that these two brothers fired the fatal shot that killed the decedent,” said Jennifer Liptack-Wilson, an assistant county prosecutor. “What we were alleging was that as a result of their actions in exchanging gunfire they were a proximate cause of the victim's death.”

Paul also pleaded guilty to a firearm specification that will add three years of mandatory prison time to any sentence he receives, while Rashawn pleaded guilty to a one-year firearm specification.

As part of the plea agreement, the remaining charges – including murder – are to be dismissed when Judge Dean Mandros sentences the Pickles at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison with parole eligibility after 15 years. Paul now faces up to 19 years but is likely to receive 11 years or less if Judge Mandros imposes concurrent sentences as he said he would. Rashawn faces a maximum of 17 years but is likely to receive nine years or less if his sentences are run concurrently.

As early as Monday morning, the brothers had adamantly rejected all plea offers.

Joseph Urenovitch, who represented Paul, and Larry Gold, who represented Rashawn, said their clients finally were offered resolutions they could accept.

“The big thing is the murder charge, which was dismissed, because this was their friend,” Mr. Urenovitch said.

The incident allegedly began when a young woman was playing a song that Mr. Smith did not like. He made a comment to her. Mr. McCalebb defended her, and things escalated.

Mr. McCalebb then called the Pickle brothers, who prosecutors said were members of the X Blocc Crips, and they came over armed.

“They showed up to a fist fight with guns and set into motion what ultimately resulted in the victim's death,” Ms. Liptack-Wilson said.

Contact Jennifer Feehan at: jfeehan@theblade.com or 419-213-2134.