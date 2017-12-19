Federal judge rules against city of Toledo in employment case

Stephen Leggett at One Government Center. The Blade/Jeremy Wadsworth

A former city of Toledo employee who was hired by the late Mayor D. Michael Collins then fired by his successor was denied his right to due process before being terminated, a federal court judge has ruled.

Stephen Leggett, former provisional manager of the city's Beautification Action Team, was fired Dec. 31, 2015 by Mayor Paul Hicks-Hudson without the opportunity to respond to any disciplinary charges against him.

In granting Mr. Leggett's motion for summary judgment Thursday, U.S. District Court Judge James Carr ordered that attorneys for the city and Mr. Leggett “discuss whether they can reach a settlement as to Leggett's damages” or leave it to the court to decide the question of back pay, attorney fees, and reinstatement.

Judge Carr noted that Mr. Leggett seemed to have been fired for political reasons.

“The stated reason for the dismissal, it seemed, was politics,” the judge concluded. “Leggett had served as the campaign manager for former Mayor D. Michael Collins, and, Leggett learned, the city's new mayor, Paula Hicks-Hudson — who had just defeated Collins's widow in the 2015 mayoral election — 'doesn't like your form.'”

While Mr. Leggett's position was considered an unclassified job, he had performed the duties of a manager for more than a year, which meant his “provisional” position had become permanent, the court found. At that point, he became a classified employee under city law.

R. Michael Frank, attorney for Mr. Leggett, said the court recognized established state law that says an employee's status is not determined by his job title but by his job duties.

“What the city should learn is you can't hire someone and give them an unclassified title but classified duties and then treat him as an unclassified employee,” Mr. Frank said. “That's the principle of law that is clear and that they should learn.”

Merritt Green III, attorney with the city law department, declined to comment.

Mr. Frank said Lucas County Common Pleas Court Judge Stacy Cook rendered a similar finding in 2010 when Paul Ringlein, an administrator in the city’s public service department, was fired. Mr. Ringlein appealed the Toledo Civil Service Commission's determination that he was not a civil servant entitled to protection, and Judge Cook reversed that decision. Mr. Ringlein ultimately was reinstated with back pay, Mr. Frank said.

