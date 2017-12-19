Indiana driver who struck motorcycle sentenced

BOWLING GREEN — An Indiana driver who struck a motorcycle on U.S. 6, injuring two people, was sentenced Friday to 30 months in prison.

Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matthew Reger imposed the prison term on Michael Ratcliffe, 44, of Anderson, Ind., who pleaded guilty Oct. 12 to two fourth-degree felony counts of vehicular assault stemming from an Oct. 10, 2015 crash that injured Raymond Baumer, Jr., of Fostoria and his passenger, Sheila Clark.

Ratcliffe was westbound on U.S. 6 near Bradner Road and near the village of Bradner when he passed two westbound vehicles, lost control, and slid sideways into Mr. Baumer’s eastbound motorcycle.

Ratcliffe was indicted on two counts of aggravated vehicular assault and a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle under the influence. The OVI charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.