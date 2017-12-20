Appeals court: County should pay for prisoners on state charges

Toledo won the second round in its court battle with Lucas County over who should pay the tab for prisoners arrested on state charges within the city.

A three-judge state appeals court on Wednesday upheld the June, 2016 decision from Lucas County Common Pleas Court that the county is responsible to pay for incarcerating those charged or convicted in Toledo for misdemeanors under state law rather than under the municipal code — even if city police made the arrests and sentencing took place in Toledo Municipal Court.

"We conclude that the trial court did not err in declaring that Lucas County must bear the cost of housing individuals charged with or convicted of state law misdemeanors in Toledo Municipal Court," the court said in its unanimous decision.

The judges also agreed with Judge Linton Lewis, Jr., a retired Perry County judge, in favor of the city. Judge Lewis found the city was not contractually bound to the terms of an amended operating agreement with the regional Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, in Williams County near Stryker.

The appellate panel consisted of Judges William Klatt, Lisa Sadler, and Julia Dorrian. They were assigned by Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor to hear the case to avoid a conflict with the 6th District Court of Appeals bench in Toledo.

"It's a complete win for the city. It vindicates the arguments we made. We were affirmed in total by the decision of the trial court. The city is pleased that clarity has been provided by the court of appeals. We look forward to continuing to work with the county on serving the citizens," said Adam Loukx, Toledo’s law director.

Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson said the ruling provides clear direction to the incoming administration about the city’s responsibility for paying criminal justice costs.

"I am really glad the decision was reached prior to the end of my term," she said.

The dispute between the city and county began in October, 2014 when Toledo police, under the direction of the late Mayor D. Michael Collins, began charging suspects under state law rather than city code.

Mayor Hicks-Hudson, who became mayor in February, 2015 after Mayor Collins died, continued the policy, which was instituted as a cost-cutting measure for the city. She said the charging policy may have saved the city $10 million to $12 million annually.

Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken said he could not comment on the decision until he and the other commissioners talked to their attorneys.

"We just received the decision in writing in the last half hour. We will take the next two days to review it. We have no comment until our board and the legal team reviews the matter," he said.

Marc Fishel, a Columbus-based lawyer representing CCNO, could not be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.

Contact Mark Reiter at: markreiter@theblade.com or 419-724-6199.