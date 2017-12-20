Judge agrees to delay trial in Sierah Joughin murder case

WAUSEON – While the capital murder trial of James Worley was postponed Wednesday until March, the Fulton County prosecutor has extended a proposed plea agreement that would remove the possibility of the death-penalty, defense counsel said.

Attorney Mark Berling declined to comment further on the proposal, but said this was the first written plea offer that's been extended to Worley and that is contains “some other stipulations and concerns that we'll be able to talk about” at the next court hearing.

Worley, 58, of rural Delta had been scheduled to go to trial Jan. 16 for aggravated murder, kidnapping, and other charges stemming from the July, 2016 slaying of Sierah Joughin, 20, of Metamora.

Ms. Joughin, a University of Toledo student, disappeared while riding her bicycle home, and her body was later found in a cornfield. An autopsy concluded that she had been asphyxiated.

Fulton County Common Pleas Judge Jeffrey Robinson scheduled a final pretrial hearing in Worley's case for Feb. 12 and continued the trial until March 5.

Mr. Berling had asked the court to postpone the date, saying that an expert witness the defense intends to call during the sentencing phase of the trial cannot be prepared by January.

In a capital case, if a defendant is found guilty, the court holds a sentencing phase in which the defense calls witnesses to provide mitigating evidence, or reasons, why the defendant should not receive a death sentence.

Mr. Berling said an investigator for the defense had gone out to California to talk with Worley's sister and returned with “a plethora of information that we didn't” have previously. That information has been turned over to John Fabian, a forensic and clinical psychologist who is expected to testify as an expert in the mitigation phase of Worley's trial.

“The information that she gave us was very helpful,” Mr. Berling said after the hearing. “ I literally have a three-foot pile of documents as a result of [the] investigation. We sent that out to the neuropsychologist, and it's overwhelming really to have this sprung on you this close to the trial date. He said there was simply no way he could digest all of that and conduct all the testing that has to be done.”

While Judge Robinson granted Mr. Berling's motion, he said he hoped that the new dates were appropriate and that no further continuances would be necessary.

The judge asked Worley if he had discussed the matter with his attorneys and if he agreed to the continuance. Worley replied that he did.

Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman declined to comment afterward.

Worley is being held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.

