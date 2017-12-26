Tuesday, Dec 26, 2017
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Courts

Four Toledo teens charged with murder after sandbag tossed from overpass

BLADE STAFF
Published on

Toledo police have charged four juveniles with murder in the killing of a Michigan man with a sandbag on I-75.

Officials said Tuesday that charges have increased against Pedro Salinas, 13; Sean Carter, 14; Demetrius Wimberly, 14; and William Parker, 14. They each have been charged with murder, felony vehicular vandalism, and misdemeanor vehicular vandalism.

RELATED: Man injured after teens throw items off I-75Man struck by thrown sandbag on I-75 dies

A sandbag thrown from the Indiana Avenue overpass struck passenger Marquise Byrd, 22, of Warren, Mich. He was traveling southbound on I-75 about 10:10 p.m. Dec. 19 when the sandbag went through his windshield.

Mr. Byrd was pronounced dead 8:57 p.m. Friday at an area hospital. An autopsy is set for Tuesday.

Check back later for updates.

Related Items ,
Click to comment

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2015 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…