Four Toledo teens charged with murder after sandbag tossed from overpass

Toledo police have charged four juveniles with murder in the killing of a Michigan man with a sandbag on I-75.

Officials said Tuesday that charges have increased against Pedro Salinas, 13; Sean Carter, 14; Demetrius Wimberly, 14; and William Parker, 14. They each have been charged with murder, felony vehicular vandalism, and misdemeanor vehicular vandalism.

RELATED: Man injured after teens throw items off I-75 | Man struck by thrown sandbag on I-75 dies

A sandbag thrown from the Indiana Avenue overpass struck passenger Marquise Byrd, 22, of Warren, Mich. He was traveling southbound on I-75 about 10:10 p.m. Dec. 19 when the sandbag went through his windshield.

Mr. Byrd was pronounced dead 8:57 p.m. Friday at an area hospital. An autopsy is set for Tuesday.

Check back later for updates.