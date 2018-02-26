Ottawa Hills man accused of stabbing father indicted

An Ottawa Hills man charged with stabbing his father was indicted Monday by a Lucas County grand jury for felonious assault.

Conell Benton, 43, of the 3800 block of Indian Road allegedly stabbed Felton Benton, Jr., 76, multiple times Feb. 16 at the elder Mr. Benton's home in the 4300 block of Merry Lane. According to prosecutors, the two men were arguing about money when Felton Benton grabbed a knife to protect himself. His son allegedly knocked him down, took the knife from him, and stabbed him in the stomach and arm.

Conell Benton is being held in the Lucas County jail on a $50,000 bond.