Judge won't release boy accused of stabbing Washington Local security officer

A Washington Local student accused of stabbing a school security officer will remain in juvenile detention while he awaits trial.

Andre McCormick, 13, is charged with felonious assault, a first-degree felony. He appeared Tuesday in Lucas County Juvenile Court before Judge Connie Zemmelman in what was set to be a trial date, but Judge Zemmelman moved that hearing to March 13 after both the prosecution and defense said they had not had time to prepare for trial.

RELATED: Police: Teenage boy stabs Washington Local security officer

The McCormick youth is accused of luring officer Craig Hanna from his office the morning of Feb. 20. Mr. Hanna felt a poke in his abdomen area, and he then saw a kitchen knife fall to the ground, according to a police report.

The officer was not injured.

James Restivo, the McCormick boy’s attorney, asked last week and again Tuesday that the boy be released on house arrest while he awaits trial, saying that he had no criminal or school discipline record and is autistic.

Lori Olender, deputy chief of the juvenile division, said the boy should be held in detention, adding that the only reason the security officer did not suffer a serious gut wound was because the knife broke, and she and police had discussed attempted murder charges at one point.

Judge Zemmelman upheld a magistrate’s decision last week that the boy be held, as she said she did not know enough about the case or the McCormick boy.

“I need to know more about Andre to know if other people are in danger if he is released,” she said.