Toledoan in fake ID case released from jail

Mark A. Simon, 34, leaves after appearing at the Federal Courthouse in Toledo on Thursday, February 8, 2018.
The Blade
Enlarge | Buy This Image
A South Toledo man charged with running a large-scale fake ID business was released from the Lucas County jail Thursday after posting a $160,000 property bond.
U.S. District Court Judge Jeffrey Helmick granted a motion by Mark Alex Simon, 34, to be released to the custody of his mother, Lisa Simon-Ramsey, and Roger Ramsey, who posted a South Avenue house for the bond.
Mr. Simon also was ordered to surrender his passport and have no contact with his co-defendants or with any witnesses or victims in the case. Judge Helmick also prohibited him from accessing any computer or Internet service.
Mr. Simon was arrested Feb. 6 at his Stengel Avenue home where investigators seized computer equipment, cash, gold and silver coins, and some $4.7 million in the digital currency known as Bitcoin. Three others who also were charged in connection with the fake ID operation previously were released from jail on unsecured bonds.
A pretrial hearing in their cases is set for Aug. 29.
