Maumee attorney sworn in as Toledo Bar Association president

Rife
Maumee attorney Joan H. Rife was sworn in recently as president of the Toledo Bar Association for 2018-'19.
Ms. Rife, a University of Toledo College of Law graduate, has her own practice focused on issues involving public transportation, Workers' Compensation, and Social Security disability.
At the group's annual meeting June 12, Dennis A. Lyle received the Community Service Award and Craig M. Witherell received the Trustees Award for outstanding service to the bar association.
Guidelines: Please keep your comments smart and civil. Don't attack other readers personally, and keep your language decent. Comments that violate these standards, or our privacy statement or visitor's agreement, are subject to being removed and commenters are subject to being banned. To post comments, you must be a registered user on toledoblade.com. To find out more, please visit the FAQ.