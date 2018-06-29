Friday, Jun 29, 2018
Maumee attorney sworn in as Toledo Bar Association president

Maumee attorney Joan H. Rife was sworn in recently as president of the Toledo Bar Association for 2018-'19.

Ms. Rife, a University of Toledo College of Law graduate, has her own practice focused on issues involving public transportation, Workers' Compensation, and Social Security disability.

At the group's annual meeting June 12, Dennis A. Lyle received the Community Service Award and Craig M. Witherell received the Trustees Award for outstanding service to the bar association.

