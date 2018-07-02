Toledoan indicted on felonious assault charge

A Toledo man was indicted Monday on a charge of felonious assault following a central city shooting.
The Lucas County grand jury handed up an indictment against Mario Nash, 39, of the 2300 block of Franklin Avenue. The charge is a second-degree felony and carries a firearm specification.
Toledo police said the victim, Charles Ridley, walked past Mr. Nash's residence on June 23. Mr. Nash and an unidentified acquaintance then tried to pick a fight with Mr. Ridley, but he continued walking, police said.
Mr. Nash told the man to shoot Mr. Ridley. The man reportedly fired several times and struck Mr. Ridley, according to police. Authorities have not identified the shooter.
