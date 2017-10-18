PRCA Xtreme Bull competition comes to Toledo

The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association returns to Toledo with its Xtreme Bulls competition in January at the Huntington Center, 500 Jefferson Ave.

Tickets cost $12 to $52 and can be purchased at the venue’s box office or at www.ticketmaster.com.

The award-winning Frontier Rodeo Company features 35 of the PRCA’s best bull riders competing in an eight-second ride while strapped on the back of a 2,000 pound bull. Money earned at PRCA Xtreme Bulls Tour stops count toward the 2018 PRCA World Standings, which determine qualifiers to the Wrangler NFR hosted in Las Vegas.

The PRCA Xtreme Bulls Toledo invitational starts at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19 and Jan. 20.