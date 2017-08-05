Daily Log: 8/5

Births

Mercy Health St. Charles Hospital

Jacklyn and Juan Aguilar, Toledo, girl, July 31.

Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center

Esperanza Ledesma, Toledo, boy, Aug. 1.

Lindsay and Doug Cifuentes, Northwood, girl, Aug. 3

ProMedica Bay Park Hospital

Marisha Young, Toledo, boy, Aug. 3.

Angel Papenfus, Toledo, girl, Aug. 4.

ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Tiffany and Benjamin Lesueur, Perrysburg, girl, Aug. 1.

Heather and Aaron Mylek, Sr., Delta, Ohio, girl, Aug. 1.

Desiree and Shabeb Shawoosh, Toledo, boy, Aug. 1.

Taylor and William Becker, Sylvania, boy, Aug. 1.

Jessica and Jonathan Faber, Toledo, girl, Aug. 1.

Sa’Daisha Hollins, Toledo, boy, Aug. 1.

St. Luke’s Hospital

Carie and Adam Cufr, Perrysburg, girl, Aug. 3.

Marriage licenses

Lucas County

Aug. 3, 2017

Joshua Noce, 27, loan officer, of Adrian, and Jordan Fondren, 27, phlebotomist, of Toledo.

Larry Mitchell, 36, business owner, and Lee-Shay Simon, 18, caregiver, both of Toledo.

William Buford, Jr., 27, professional basketball player, and Ivelisse Maldonado, 27, server, both of Toledo.

Austin Telles, 26, sign installer, and Anna Barbitta, 26, graphic designer, both of Toledo.

Duron Curtis, 32, factory worker, and Jamee Harris, 31, therapeutic worker, both of Toledo.

Corey Hanf, 35, and Erica Rosenberger, 19, both of Toledo.

Jack Monk, 28, landscaping, and Lila Mins, 26, cashier, both of Toledo.

Ritchie Lindley, 43, field technician, and Donna Dearsman, 46, production, both of Toledo.

Eric DeAnda, 24, cook, and Shannah Wertz, 24, both of Toledo.

Johnathan Howard, 34, electrician, and Susan Silverman, 32, home health aide, both of Toledo.

Stephen Biggin, 32, self-employed, and Jennifer Mowery, 28, recruiter, both of Toledo.

Crime reports

Robberies

Ronald Phenix, cash and jewelry by known suspect in 1100 block of Pinebrook.

Bradley Stoner, cash and cell phone in 3100 block of Ilger.

Burglaries

Eric Glynn, copper wiring from house in 1000 block of Brown.

Andrew Gary, washer and dryer from residence in 5700 block of Angola.

Nakkiea Brown, two televisions, miscellaneous food items, clothing, video games, surround-sound system, and DVD players from residence in 800 block of Ogden.

Reena Bennett, television, jewelry, music player, laptop computer, surround-sound system, video game, and swimming pool from residence in 500 block of Utah.

Steven Leestma, lawn mower, chain saw, leaf blower, and air compressor from residence in 5000 block of Breezeway.

American Steel Associated Pro, loss undetermined from break-in at business in 2300 block of Dorr.

Brian Marquez, camera and DVD player from residence in 2600 block of 116th.

Donald Klicko, assorted jewelry from residence in 1400 block of Leisure.

Dana Richmond, tools and garbage can from residence in 2700 block of Collingwood.

Larchmont Estates, computer from residence in 1200 block of Cribb.

Aundrae Wilson, television, DVD player, satellite-television, and lawn mower from residence in unit block of Bronson.

Andre Viengmany, loss undetermined from break-in at house in 1400 block of Kelsey.

Cyprian Davis, cell phone, television, and purse with contents from residence in unit block California.

Jodi Vaughan, electronic items from residence in 1600 block of Gilbert.

Nancy Brown, television from residence in 5800 block of Foth.

Allison Hinds, lawn equipment from 900 block of Eleanor.

Dean Horrigan, pipes from 3800 block of Jackman.

Jesse Eck, video game, video cartridges, and cash from home in 1400 block of Kelsey.

Karen Balduf, wallet with contents from residence in 600 block of Berry.

Thomas Junge, lawn equipment and television from garage of residence in 1100 block of Harding.

Mildred Whittaker, video-game cartridges and Kindle computer from residence in 1300 block of Yates.

Global Chemical, loss undetermined from break-in at business in 1900 block of Nebraska.

Verlean Evrettcq, guns from residence in 2800 block of Midwood.

Thefts

Heather Magnan, car keys from motor vehicle from residence in 4400 block of Hill.

Robert Whitman, computer and backpack with contents from vehicle in the 1600 block of Fallbrook.

Timothy Neely, gun from residence in the 1000 block of Evesham.

Adam Cappelletty, handgun from vehicle at home in 2700 block of Broadway.

Kenyana Brown, purse with contents from 600 block of Main.

Ronald Dunaway, blowers, hedge trimmers, and weed trimmers from residence in 6700 block of Dorr.

Karen Baker, tools and air conditioner from property in 3100 block of Kimball.

Heather Davis, prescription medication from residence in 100 block of Emery.

Cody Hoffman, video-game system from residence in 400 block of East Weber.

The Laurels of Toledo, prescription medications from business in 1000 block of North Byrne.

Shondie Hizer, personal checks from residence in 3800 block of Seckinger.

Clyde Willis, credit cards from residence in 1700 block of West Bancroft.

Ibrahi Mahmoud, two televisions and printer from 4300 block of Monroe.

Nicholas Primeaux, gold wedding rings from residence in 200 block of Willard.

Richard Nadeau, boat batteries, fishing poles, tackle box with contents, and boat cover from 800 block of Willow.

Marilyn Furrie, bank card, credit card, and prescription medications from 700 block of Deal.

Michalina Grames, tires and rims from vehicle at home in 1300 block of Brooke Park.

Divorces granted

Lucas County

Kristi Brown from Justin Brown.

Justin Brown from Kristi Brown.

Michael McCray from Jessica McCray.

Jessica McCray from Michael McCray.

Dana Pienta from Matthew Seth.

Matthew Seth from Dana Pienta.

Desire Davis from Stephen Miracle.

Dora Grace from Flenoice Grace, Jr.

Cody Shaffer from Amanda Shaffer.

Alisha Castillo from Robert Juhasz.

Pamela Torbert from James Torbert.

Elsa Bonds from Michael Bonds.

Jessica Davis from Keith Davis.

Deborah Hayes from Michael Hayes, Sr.

Aaron Eubank from Sara Eubank.

Sandi Sevinc from Hasan Sevinc.

Iesha Hair from Jeremiah Hair.

Alison McClanahan from Kyle McClanahan.

Ramos Miller from Michelle Miller.

Karen Charles from Daniel Charles.

David Childers from Lisa Childers.

Amanda Adams from Robert Adams II.

Layla Hassan from Hysam Zokari.

Howard Williams, Jr., from Kristina Williams.

Kristina Williams from Howard Williams, Jr.

Donato Borrillo from Christine Borrillo.

Christine Borrillo from Donato Borrillo.

Nistasha Bradfield from Xavier Jones.

Aurora Kurth from Tony Kurth.

Tony Kurth from Aurora Kurth.

Eric Goncz from Amber Lozano.

Myeasha Powell from James Powell, Sr.

James Powell, Sr., from Myeasha Powell.

Patrick Mappe from Tyesha Horton.

Guy Madison from Faith Madison.

Laurie Glover from Rajah Smart.

Jacob Estrada from Anita Estrada.

Jason Morris from Elisabeth Morris.

Anthony Gonzales from Kreadence Gonzales.

Melody Hawkins from Jerrell Woodmore.

Tia Hightower from Timothy Hightower.

Keith Elliott from Kim Elliott.

Amy Wilson from Everett Wilson.

Everett Wilson from Amy Wilson.

Susan Shultz from Robert Shultz, Jr.

Robert Shultz, Jr., from Susan Shultz.

Tracy Johnston from Robert Johnston.

Russell Jennewine from Sheila Jennewine.

Jean-Paul Amegee from Freda Amegee.

Freda Amegee from Jean-Paul Amegee.

Aryon Pandi from Anthony Pandi.

Laurie Salazar from Pedro Salazar, Jr.

Michelle Harmon from Richard Harmon, Jr.

Christoper Gossett from Jodi Gossett.

Anthony Sexton from Rachel Sexton.

Rachel Sexton from Anthony Sexton.

Keith Reid from Lakisha Vessel.

Gary Beilstein from Bobbie Doom.

Steve White from Karen White.

Bryon Davey from Brittany Pryor.

Tiffani Cagle from Talley Cagle.

Julie Harris from Scott Fosgate.

Mathew Steinbrecher from Nicole Steinbrecher.

Dissolutions granted

Lucas County

Kaleigh Wojcicki and Brian Wojcicki.

Brook Lewandowski and Scott Lewandowski.

Arika Waugh and Marcus Waugh.

Vivian Barakat and Husain Barakat.

Sarah Claussen and Adrian Claussen.

Sydney Spraw and Bradley Spraw.

Leah Ritzenthaler and John Ritzenthaler III.

Donald Fox and Tonya Shultz-Fox.

Jacquelyn Schutt and Norman Shutt.

Lindsey Waller and Chad Waller.

Melissa Dick and Bryan Dick.

Virgil Bates and Sonja Bates.

Andrew Lumbrezer and Cassandra Lumbrezer.

Laura Wilkes and Johnathan Wilkes.

Sandra Hatker and William Hatker.

Daniel Soldner, Sr., and Dawn Soldner.

Gregory Masimore and Shannon Masimore.

Amanda Becerra and Arturo Becerra.

Barbie Rizzo and Michael Rizzo.

David Whipple and Coriann Whipple.

Becky Grove and Jimmy Grove.

Robert Mish and Tanya Mish.

Roberta Lovell and Paul Lovell, Jr.

Terry Urbanski and Charlene Urbanski.

Jessica Kanderski and John Hetherington III.