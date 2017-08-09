Daily Log: 8/9

Births

Mercy Health/St. Charles Hospital

Samantha and Christopher Bunge, Sylvania, girl, Aug. 7.

ProMedica Bay Park Hospital

Linda Munguia, Toledo, boy, Aug. 7.

ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Vicki Patton, Maumee, girl, Aug. 1.

Meghan and Connor Carson, Perrysburg, twin girl and boy, Aug. 3.

Ashley Breidling, Holland, boy, Aug. 4.

Paige and Brien Strancar, Toledo, boy, Aug. 4.

Tiffanie Howell, Toledo, girl, Aug. 4.

Barbara Sanchez, Oregon, boy, Aug. 4.

Saria and Brian Newbern, Toledo, girl, Aug. 5.

Michelle Tussing, Toledo, girl, Aug. 5.

Shandi Fischer, Perrysburg, boy, Aug. 6.

St. Luke’s Hospital

Harley and Jose Sifuentes, Toledo, boy, Aug. 8.

Marriage licenses

Lucas County

Aug. 7, 2017

Kellan Phillips, 25, landscaping, of Oregon, and Christina Henneman, 21, nurse assistant, of Walbridge.

Lori Ardoyno, 48, manager, and Amy Galvan, 44, manager, both of Holland.

Derrick Sisson, 51, and Brenda Ellis, 51, manager, both of Toledo.

Juan Vail, 49, forklift driver, and Tiffany Moorhead, 32, transcriptionist, both of Toledo.

Jeffery Hill, 53, building maintenance, and Tina Russell, 52, housekeeper, both of Toledo.

Carmen Florence, 31, and Shanea Jackson, 27, both of Toledo.

Jose Razo Avalos, 29, food service, and Sandra Santiago, 24, both of Sylvania.

Stephon Burnett, 28, forklift operator, and Traci Kinnebrew, 23, personal care assistant, both of Toledo.

Trevor Werner, 27, molding press operator, and Elizabeth Roberts, 23, administrative assistant, both of Toledo.

Neil Johnson, 39, electrician, and Iselin Teodorescu, 28, both of Holland.

David Shumaker, 31, teacher, of Holland, and Jenna Purdy, 29, doctor, of Lima, Ohio.

Thomas Gulch, 38, controls technician, and Melissa McMillion, 37, student, both of Toledo.

Crime reports

Robberies

George Pendleton, cash by unknown person in 800 block of West Delaware.

Jennifer Jaska, purse with contents by unknown person who assaulted her in 5600 block of Benore.

Burglaries

Cynthia Wagner, two swords from residence in 1800 block of Wildwood.

Taylor Packer, unknown person broke in home in 1400 block of Shenandoah, no loss reported.

Danette Slalzar, television, video game, and medication from residence in 200 block of Gibbons.

Preston Jenkins, unknown person broke in home in 1700 block of West Sylvania, loss undetermined.

Gary Hoffman, television, Kindle Fire, and vodka from residence in 2700 block of Robinwood.

Walgreens, medications from business in 1300 block of North Reynolds.

Thefts

Laken Broadnax, cash and medication from residence in 1600 block of Freeman.

Noron, Inc., 5400 block of Enterprise, machinery from vehicle in 1500 block of Craigwood.

James Fletcher, car batteries, radiators, and riding lawn mower with trailer from 2100 block of Hawthorne.

Troy Rolen, prescription medication from residence in 2000 block of Ashland.

Divorces granted

Lucas County

Lynn Fisher from James Patman.

Quincy Harvey, Sr., from Janda Kollie.

Rachel Willis from Tye Willis.

Julius McDonald from Rochelle Diebel.

Rochelle Diebel from Julius McDonald.

Dawn Dorfmeyer from Alan Dorfmeyer.

Lonnies Harris from Charles Harris.

Darian Utley from Danielle Smith.

Jaime Alvarez from Victor Alvarez.

Victor Alvarez from Jaime Alvarez.

Vickie Hutchen from Victor Hutchen.

Wendelyn Perry from Richard Perry.

Dissolutions granted

Lucas County

Jacob Elster and Jillian Elster.

Justin Prince and Stefanie Prince.

Charles Waters and Sharon Waters.

Emia Smith and Curtis Smith.

Jennifer Reed and Ryan Brueshaber.

Kristina Quinones and Jacqueline Quinones.