Daily Log: 8/11

Births

ProMedica Bay Park Hospital

Tara Whittaker, Perrysburg, girl, Aug. 9.

ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Carrie and Todd Mohler, Liberty Center, Ohio, girl, Aug. 7.

Sarah and John Smythe, Perrysburg, boy, Aug. 8.

Jodi Combs, Toledo, girl, Aug. 9.

St. Luke’s Hospital

Stacia and William Clark, Whitehouse,girl, Aug. 10.

Emily and William Harbauer, Perrysburg, boy, Aug. 10.

Marriage licenses

Lucas County

Aug. 7, 2017

Kellan Phillips, 25, landscaping, of Oregon, and Christina Henneman, 21, nurse assistant, of Walbridge.

Lori Ardoyno, 48, manager, and Amy Galvan, 44, manager, both of Holland.

Derrick Sisson, 51, and Brenda Ellis, 51, manager, both of Toledo.

Juan Vail, 49, forklift driver, and Tiffany Moorhead, 32, transcriptionist, both of Toledo.

Jeffery Hill, 53, building maintenance, and Tina Russell, 52, housekeeper, both of Toledo.

Carmen Florence, 31, and Shanea Jackson, 27, both of Toledo.

Jose Razo Avalos, 29, food service, and Sandra Santiago, 24, both of Sylvania.

Stephon Burnett, 28, forklift operator, and Traci Kinnebrew, 23, personal care assistant, both of Toledo.

Trevor Werner, 27, molding press operator, and Elizabeth Roberts, 23, administrative assistant, both of Toledo.

Neil Johnson, 39, electrician, and Iselin Teodorescu, 28, both of Holland.

David Shumaker, 31, teacher, of Holland, and Jenna Purdy, 29, doctor, of Lima, Ohio.

Thomas Gulch, 38, controls technician, and Melissa McMillion, 37, student, both of Toledo.

Aug. 8, 2017

Michael Romo, 58, production, and Maria Villegas aka Romo, 59, production, both of Maumee.

Jacob Rosas, 34, auto recycler, and Laura Dale, 45, restaurant business, both of Toledo.

Meet Dhangar, 21, and Stephanie Porthouse, 21, host, both of Toledo.

Timothy Earl, 43, operator, and Casey Gwin, 44, opthamology technician, both of Oregon.

Aug. 9, 2017

Seth Strawn, 23, student, and Julianne Sparks, 22, teacher, both of Toledo.

Steven VanEtten, 33, teacher, and Natalie Stough, 28, mental health care therapist, both of Toledo.

Rodolfo Sabori Guevera, 62, cashier, and Tiffany Smith, 25, student, both of Toledo.

Michael Myer, 55, self-employed, of Sylvania, and Melissa Owens, 46, case manager, of Northwood.

Michael Barlos, 25, title clerk, and Rhianon Cowden, 24, retail manager, both of Toledo.

Deontae McCorvey, 31, warehouse worker, of Toeldo, and Jessica Adkins, 30, packer, of Findlay.

Songyuan Zheng, 27, student, and Xiyue Deng, 28, student, both of Toledo.

Donald Parks, 46, millwright, and Kimberly Govan, 41, revenue cycle manager, both of Toledo.

Crime reports

Felonious assaults

Sylvester Christopher, shots fired at victim in 3700 block of House of Stuart.

Robbin Shadix, unknown person shot at victim in 5300 block of North Detroit.

Michael Gray, assaulted in 500 block of Dorr.

Ebony Carey, victim was assaulted in 1900 block Collingwood.

Burglaries

Phillip Wilson, unknown person broke into garage of residence in 2000 block of Miles, loss undetermined.

Charles White, cash and handgun from residence in 5600 block of 310th.

Jamie Russell, cash and liquor from residence in 3300 block of Maple.

Amy Sharp, cash from residence in 5700 block of Angola.

Sharia Harris, television from residence in 900 block of West Gramercy.

Thefts

Phelisha Clark, purse with contents from 3600 block of Hill.

John Toth, wallet with contents from 3200 block of Glanzman.

Arieonna Smith, cell phone from 3500 block of Dorr.

David Luce, iPhone from 4900 block of Jackman.

Richard Rahimah, cable and internet box from 1100 block of Indiana.

Christina Rooks, cash, checkbook, personal papers, and credit cards from vehicle in 1000 block of Forsythe.

Kyra Butler, jewelry from residence in 2700 block of West Central.

Kathleen Grewe, purse with contents from vehicle in 5400 block of Sandra.

Divorces granted

Lucas County

Wendelyn Perry from Richard Perry.

Rachel Willis from Tye Willis.