Daily Log: 8/12

Births

Mercy Health/St. Charles Hospital

Kaylarue Hall, Toledo, girl, Aug. 9.

Mercy Health/St. Vincent Medical Center

Jessica and Michael Beck, Sylvania, boy, Aug. 11.

ProMedica Bay Park Hospital

Lamarquitta Long, Toledo, girl, Aug. 10.

Sarina Gonzales, Toledo, boy, Aug. 11.

ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Kayley and Lucas Smigielski, Swanton, boy, Aug. 9.

St. Luke’s Hospital

Cayla Huston, Fremont, girl, Aug. 10.

Leah and Adam Budke, Perrysburg, boy, Aug. 11.

Marriage licenses

Lucas County

Aug. 10, 2017

Luis Garcia, 28, office administrator, of Toledo, and Allison Bailey, 24, lead recruiter, of Pemberville.

Matthew Plaza, 33, delivery driver, and Crystal Wigfield, 35, supervisor, both of Sylvania.

Michael Stoll, 33, vice president, and Sarah Failor, 30, IT technicial analyst, both Toledo.

Michael Dastoli, 54, director purchases, and Kathy Burgess, 56, legal administrative assistant, both of Toledo.

Jeremiah Floyd, 34, heating and air technicial, of Neapolis, Ohio, and Tracey Hinkle, 33, nurse practitioner, of Toledo.

Brandon Rahm, 26, transportation, and Kelsea Coates, 19, dog groomer, both of Toledo.

Robert Coss, 53, union painter, and Stacey Rasey, 48, veterinary nurse, both of Toledo.

Grant Gibbs, 37, computer repair, and Sierra Fritts, 25, industrial cleaner, both of Toledo.

Micky Hendrix, 41, mechanic, and Mylina Moya, 30, production line, both of Toledo.

Rhaymoun Villolovos, 25, and Keandra McCarver, 24, assembler, both of Toledo.

Ryan Varney, 45, operating engineer, and Jennifer Windorf, 46, advertising executive, both of Lambertville.

Trever Perdue, 48, self-employed, and Robynne Bauer aka Cook, 48, self employed, both of Adrian.

Crime reports

Burglaries

Jack Smith, water meter and copper lines from 2300 block of Berdan.

Luisa Willegas, two televisions, computer tablet, and iPad from residence in 800 block of Greenwood.

Whaley Meredith, auto parts, toolbox with assorted tools from garage of residence in 1000 block of East Broadway.

Roger Watkins, unknown person broke in home in 1200 block of Navarre, no loss reported.

Thefts

Theresa McRae, central air conditioner unit from 2500 block of Fulton.

Columbia Niboro, wallet with contents from 400 block of Madison.

Rashawn Williams, handgun from residence in 1300 block of Hoag.