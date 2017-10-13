Daily Log: 10/13

Births
Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center
Mercedes and Mark Laltote, Toledo, girl, Oct. 7.
ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
Rachel and Joshua Morris, Curtice, Ohio, boy, Oct. 12.
ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Kamyah Summer, Adrian, girl, Oct. 3.
Angela and Jeremy Wolf, Napoleon, Ohio, boy, Oct. 7.
Sara and Ron Conrad, Jr., Temperance, girl, Oct. 10.
Jeannette and Parker Cornwell, Sylvania, boy, Oct. 10.
Brenda and Joseph Podzinski, Toledo, boy, Oct. 10.
Marriage licenses
Lucas County
Oct. 11, 2017
Mark Stevens, Jr., 27, sales, and Maryam Benqazzou, 21, student, both of Toledo.
Marc Knapstein, 39, pipefitter, and Cam Nguyen, 43, homemaker, both of Toledo.
Michael Colbert, 33, cosmetologist, and Summer Hall, 33, cosmetologist, both of Toledo.
Ryan Meek Webster, 26, mover, and Lisa DeMoe, 25, homemaker, both of Swanton.
Larry Branam-Poling, 60, retired, and Lance Branam-Poling, 50, retail, both of Sylvania.
Ryan Kowalski, 29, operator, and Alicen Zmijewski, 25, physical therapy assistant, both of Toledo.
Joseph Jackson, Jr., 65, retired, and Easter Smoot, 75, retired, both of Toledo.
Kevin Corbin, 28, environmental scientist, and Katelyn Domanski, 28, teacher, both of Toledo.
Justin Gatewood, 31, and Rosemary French, 28, both of Maumee.
Anthony Czerniakowski, 49, business development manager, and Karri Nusbaum, 51, medical radiographer, both of Toledo.
Weldon Phillips II, 55, autoworker, and Stacy Griffin, 53, both of Luna Pier, Mich.
Antonia Ballard, 48, and Tabi- tha Mixon, 47, both of Toledo.
Matthew Gallant, 25, customer service, and William Strayer, 32, behavior therapist, both of Tole- do.
Alejandro Garcia, 27, sanitation worker, and Jennifer Down- ey, 29, server, both of Sylvania.
