Daily Log: 10/16

Births

ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Sara and Alec Thielman, Napoleon, Ohio, boy, Oct. 13.

St. Luke’s Hospital

Alisia Farnsworth Smothers and Guy Smothers, Toledo, girl, Oct. 14.

Amy and Joe Braley, Grand Rapids, Ohio, boy, Oct. 14.

Coroner’s rulings

Lucas County

Gregory Adkins, 59, of Northwood, Aug. 12, in 11000 block of Waterville, Whitehouse. Accidental, complications following multiple blunt trauma from fall years ago.

Beverly Barrett, 55, of Toledo, Aug. 15, at University of Toledo Medical Center, the former Medical College of Ohio Hospital. Accidental, multiple blunt-force injuries of the abdomen and pelvis sustained from vehicle accident.

Rachel Davenport, 81, of Toledo, May 16, at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. Accidental, blunt head trauma; deceased fell at home.

Constance Dukeshire, 63, of Sylvania, May 20, at home. Suicide; decease hanged herself.

Daelen Ford, 6, of Toledo, Feb. 11, at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. Accidental, multiple blunt-force injuries sustained from vehicle accident.

Patricia Likes-Slempa, 53, of Clyde, Ohio, June 14, at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. Accidental, multiple blunt force injuries sustained from vehicle accident.

Randy Miller, 62, of Perrysburg, June 6, at St. Luke’s Hospital. Accidental, iatrogenic medical complication of neurogenic bladder due to quadriplegia.

Edward Mitchell, 53, of Holland, May 23, at home. Accidental, combined drug toxicity (fentanyl and cocaine).

Bobby Palmer, 4 months, of Toledo, May 14, at home. Undetermined, sudden unexplained death in infancy; deceased sleeping with two children in adult bed.

Allen Reinhart, 27, of Toledo, April 29, at home. Accidental, multiple blunt-force trauma of head and chest sustained from vehicle accident.

Christopher Sass, 37, of Toledo, March 25, at home. Accidental, probable acute combined drug intoxication (fentanyl and cocaine).

Larry Strayer, 77, of Swanton, June 4, at home. Suicide, self-inflicted shotgun wound to the chest.

Mark Tillmand, 52, of Toledo, June 19, at home. Suicide, self-inflicted gunshot wound to head.

Luken Boyle, 14, of Toledo, July 31, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. Suicide, deceased hanged himself.

Gary Czyznikiewicz, 29, of Walbridge, Aug. 14. at home. Suicide, anoxic encephalopath; deceased hanged himself.

Todd Davis, 16, of Toledo, May 16, in 2500 block of Kress. Homicide, multiple gunshot wounds.

Baby Doe, May 11, in 2400 block of Vaness. Undetermined, no anatomic or toxicologic cause of death in decomposed remains.

Marilyn Estel, 85, of Wauseon, June 6, at University of Toledo Medical Center, the former Medical College of Ohio Hospital. Accidental, complication of choking; deceased choked on food bolus.

William Fyffe, 50, of Toledo, May 28, at home. Accidental, combined drug toxicity (principally fentanyl).

Jared Haskins, 46, of Rawson, Ohio, May 22, at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. Suicide, self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Ella Laudenslager, 86, of Sylvania, March 29, at Goerlich Center in Sylvania. Accidental, arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease; deceased had unwitnessed fall.

Kidon McCalebb, 21, June 10, ProMedica Toledo Hospital. Homicide, gunshot wound to the back.

Janet McNeil, 77, of Adrian, Aug. 24, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. Accidental, complications of blunt-force trauma to head; deceased fell at home.

James Morris, 90, of Toledo, April 2, at Ebied Hospice in Sylvania. Accidental, multiple pulmonary complications due to fracture hip; deceased fell at rehab facility.

Travis Perkins, 44, of Toledo, June 13, at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. Homicide, gunshot wound of torso.

William Price, 63, of Toledo, April 26, at home. Accidental, combined drug toxicity (cocaine, ethanol, and fentanyl).

Tabitha Smith, 27, of Toledo, May 13, at home. Accidental, combined drug toxicity (principally fentanyl).

Osha Southward, 21, of Toledo, July 27, at University of Toledo Medical Center, the former Medical College of Ohio Hospital. Accidental, multiple blunt-force trauma sustained from motorcycle accident.

Elizabeth Woodruff-Johnson, 24, of Toledo, May 6, at home. Accidental, combined drug toxicity (principally fentanyl).