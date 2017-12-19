Daily Log: 12/19

Births

Mercy Health St. Charles Hospital

Alyssia Elizondo, Toledo, boy, Dec. 12.

Alexis Stribling, Toledo, boy, Dec. 12.

Alisha Palmer, Luckey, Ohio, girl, Dec. 15.

Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center

Malika Swazy and Tucarlious Moore, Toeldo, boy, Dec. 14.

Jessica and Jeffrey Hatch, Jr., Oregon, boy, Dec. 15.

Elesha and Anthony Tate, Toledo, boy, Dec. 15.

Makayala Scott, Toledo, girl, Dec. 15.

Jung-Ah Ahn and Steven Fulweber, Toledo, girl, Dec. 16.

Megan and Brandon Winkler, Sylvania, girl, Dec. 17.

ProMedica Bay Park Hospital

Melissa and Theodore Thomas, Toledo, girl, Dec. 14.

Brianne and Al Nemecek, Curtice, Ohio, boy, Dec. 17.

ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Sarah Ollom, Fremont, twin boys, Dec. 13.

Erika and Steven Ward, Waterville, twin girl and boy, Dec. 14.

Courtney and Christopher Goodrich, Toledo, girl, Dec. 14.

Kristi and Christopher Swanson, Fremont, boy, Dec. 15.

Amy and Evan Hibbard, Fayette, Ohio, girl, Dec. 16.

Alexandria Logan and Craig Spychalski, Perrysburg, boy, Dec. 16.

Marriage licenses

Lucas County

Dec. 14, 2017

Matthew Waller, 37, nurse assistant, and Cynthia Saldivar, 49, nurse, both of Toledo.

Mohamad Salameh, 52, manager, and Zaineh Hijhazi, 32, office manager, both of Toledo.

Andrew Graefrf, 22, heating and cooling technician, of Waterville, and Breanna Beins, 23, manager, of Toledo.

Bradley Breeden, 24, cable installer, of Toledo, and Amber Clutter, 26, pharmacy technician, of Oregon.

Tami Sattarelle, 44, construction foreman, and Keri Turner, 39, both of Toledo.

Deon Johnson, 45, sprinkler fitter, and Jennifer Whitzel, 38, district manager, both of Toledo.

Dec. 15, 2017

Alexander Frank, 29, data analyst, and Carolina Graber, 33, teacher, both of Maumee.

Matthew Lanier, 30, die maker, and Emily Clark, 26, graphic designer, both of Sylvania.

Charles Watson, 52, of Mau- mee, and Dorreene Carpenter, 51, of Toledo.

Britney Sisson, 28, and Moesha Lipscomb, 21, both of Toledo.

Crime reports

Robberies

Julia Weimer, vehicle by two suspects who fired shots at her in 2500 block of North Detroit.

Little Caesars, cash from clerk by unknown suspect in 3200 block of West Alexis.

Alex Legeza, cell phone and cash by suspects on East Broadway at Ravine.

Maur McWilliams, cash by suspects with a gun in 1700 block of Freeman.

Felonious assault

Keala Dotson, assaulted by known suspect in unit block of East Oakland.

Burglaries

Yolajahd Davis, Christmas gifts from 800 block of Clemente.

Jeanette Arevalo, backpack with contents from 2100 block of Collingwood.

Oakwood Homes, furnace and water heater from property in 1500 block of Oakwood.

Amber Barnes, no loss reported from home in 600 block of Lodge.

Jennifer Wachowi, televisions, computer tablets, and laptop computers from residence in unit block of Bronson.

Phenique Davis, television from residence in 1000 block of Coventry.

Jennifer Farborther, home broken into in 100 block of Gradolph, no loss reported.

Shawn Adams, two televisions from residence in 2800 block of 105th.

Bruce Yunker, smart phone from residence in 3400 block of Beechway.

Geneva Smith, television and video games from residence in 2200 block of Isherwood.

Frank Pinciotti, art objects from residence in 1100 block of James Gate.

Vickie Thompson, personal checks from residence in 2300 block of Hollywood.

Julie Ryan, television from residence in the 5300 block of Secor.

Virginia Vargig, snowblower from garage of residence in 2000 block Idaho.

Shawn Horton, television from residence in 1400 block of Lebanon.

Peter Dashner, television and desktop computer from residence in 800 block of Utah.

Shakayla Hall, three televisions and antenna from residence in 700 block of Siegel.

Thomas Weed, two televisions, video game, and assorted tools from residence in 3500 block of Suder.

Kevina Brown, television from residence in 3500 block of East Manhattan.

Dominique Key, computer and rifle from residence in 2400 block of Cheyenne.

Kyra Baldwin, televisions and cash from residence in 400 block of Shasta.

Parris Cumberland, beer and jar of change from residence in 3900 block of Airport.

William Hanson, televisions and laptop computer from residence in 1300 block of Gordon.