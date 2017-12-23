Saturday, Dec 23, 2017
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Daily Log

Daily Log: 12/23

BLADE STAFF
Published on
sleeping-newborn-baby-on-male-hands-20

Enlarge

Births

St. Luke’s Hospital

Sierra and Jamie Kusian, Bllissfield, Mich. girl, Dec. 21.

Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center

Jennifer Brown, Toledo, boy, Dec. 21.

ProMedica Bay Park Hospital

Darah and Maxwell Morrissey, Oregon, boy, Dec. 20.

Jammie Tanner, Toledo, boy, Dec. 21.

Courtney Wilson, Oregon, boy, Dec. 21.

ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Mariam and Ali Abou-Arab, Perrysburg, girl, Dec. 17.

Katie and Joe Wurzelbacher, Holland, girl, Dec. 18.

Jacqueline and Justin Lea, Toledo, boy, Dec. 20.

Julie and Jackson Lilje, Fremont, girl, Dec. 20.

Related Items
Click to comment

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2015 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…