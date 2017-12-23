Daily Log: 12/23

Births
St. Luke’s Hospital
Sierra and Jamie Kusian, Bllissfield, Mich. girl, Dec. 21.
Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center
Jennifer Brown, Toledo, boy, Dec. 21.
ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
Darah and Maxwell Morrissey, Oregon, boy, Dec. 20.
Jammie Tanner, Toledo, boy, Dec. 21.
Courtney Wilson, Oregon, boy, Dec. 21.
ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Mariam and Ali Abou-Arab, Perrysburg, girl, Dec. 17.
Katie and Joe Wurzelbacher, Holland, girl, Dec. 18.
Jacqueline and Justin Lea, Toledo, boy, Dec. 20.
Julie and Jackson Lilje, Fremont, girl, Dec. 20.
